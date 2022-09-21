Read full article on original website
BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old.
Fox17
3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week. The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.
Battle Creek Police Locate Car In Cliff Street Shooting
Battle Creek Police believe they have the vehicle involved in the Cliff Street drive-by-shooting that took the life of a toddler early Tuesday morning. Investigators say the black Audi Q7 was stolen from West Columbia Avenue last Sunday, September 18th. The vehicle matches a car seen in a Cliff Street surveillance photo taken at the scene during the shooting. The photo appears as if it could have been captured by a Ring Doorbell security camera.
Man dies after 3-truck crash near Paw Paw
A man has died after a crash that involved three trucks on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.
Driver pleads guilty to charges in crash that sent car airborne over US-131
DORR, Mich. — The driver that sent his car airborne over a US-131 exit near Dorr pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The hearing came months after the original incident in January, which was caught on camera by a traffic cam near the 142nd Avenue exit on US-131.
wtvbam.com
Three arrested after armed Steuben homeowner confronts intruders
STEUBEN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department arrested three suspects on Wednesday after an armed home owner confronted two of the suspects during a daytime residential burglary in the 5600 block of East Division Road in Scott Township. The initial report indicated that the homeowner...
wfft.com
Steuben County homeowner with gun captures 1 burglary suspect; deputies arrest two more
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WFFT) -- Deputies say a Steuben County homeowner with a gun caught one man breaking into his home and they captured another, as well as a third man aiding in the burglary. Steuben County Sheriff's deputies responded at 9:15 a.m. today to a report of a burglary...
wtvbam.com
Suspect in Bronson robbery arraigned in Branch County District Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Battle Creek woman has been charged with unarmed robbery following an alleged incident Tuesday in Bronson. 32-year-old Hannah Alyson Sandler was arraigned on Wednesday in Branch County District Court following her arrest by Bronson Police. According to Branch County court documents, she is accused...
WANE-TV
Steuben County man finds burglars in home, fires 2 shots; trio arrested
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County homeowner fired two shots after he found a pair of burglars in his home Wednesday morning. Now three people face charges in the case. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 9:15 a.m. to a home along Division Road, about six...
Dowagiac woman injured in Cass County rollover crash
The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Decatur Road and Dutch Settlement Street in Volinia Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Crash injures 5 children near school
A crash injured a driver and five children near the Camden-Frontier Elementary School on Sept. 20. Bradley James Lemley, 25, was driving a Cadillac Escalade with five children inside when he collided with a Republic Waste Services garbage truck on W. Montgomery Road, according to a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office press release. Ryan Jeffrey Harris, the 42-year-old garbage truck driver, had stopped on the side of the road to pick up trash.
95.3 MNC
Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital
A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
abc57.com
Mendon man arrested after being found with methamphetamine
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Mendon man was arrested on September 14 after deputies discovered crystal methamphetamine in his possession during a traffic stop, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 9:14 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Ray Road and Michigan Avenue in...
Police arrest 3, seize 3 guns in traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police recovered three firearms during a traffic stop late Monday, Sept. 19. Police arrested the driver and two passengers on multiple charges. The traffic stop happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Michigan. While talking to the driver, an officer spotted a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat. Police recovered two additional firearms after contact with two passengers.
Kzoo man sentenced for illegally buying 28 guns
A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for using a stolen identity to buy dozens of handguns.
2 injured when pickup and box truck collide near Paw Paw
Two people were injured when a pickup truck collided with two other vehicles southwest of Paw Paw, police say.
abc57.com
Mendon man charged with attempting to kill police officers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who barricaded himself in a home near Mendon Elementary School Saturday night has been charged for allegedly firing shots at officers. Terrell Lamont Reese has been arraigned on three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine felony firearm charges. He...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
95.3 MNC
Two RV trailers stolen in Michigan
Two RV trailers were stolen in White Pigeon. Police say that the trailers were taken from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12, between April and August. Police say that the trailers stolen are a white Artic Wolf and a white Grand Designs Reflection. Anybody with information...
Train derails in Jackson County
Around 9:31 p.m., deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the train derailment at the intersection of North Lake Street and Michigan Avenue in Grass Lake.
