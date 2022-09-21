ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Fox17

3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week. The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek Police Locate Car In Cliff Street Shooting

Battle Creek Police believe they have the vehicle involved in the Cliff Street drive-by-shooting that took the life of a toddler early Tuesday morning. Investigators say the black Audi Q7 was stolen from West Columbia Avenue last Sunday, September 18th. The vehicle matches a car seen in a Cliff Street surveillance photo taken at the scene during the shooting. The photo appears as if it could have been captured by a Ring Doorbell security camera.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wtvbam.com

Three arrested after armed Steuben homeowner confronts intruders

STEUBEN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department arrested three suspects on Wednesday after an armed home owner confronted two of the suspects during a daytime residential burglary in the 5600 block of East Division Road in Scott Township. The initial report indicated that the homeowner...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Suspect in Bronson robbery arraigned in Branch County District Court

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Battle Creek woman has been charged with unarmed robbery following an alleged incident Tuesday in Bronson. 32-year-old Hannah Alyson Sandler was arraigned on Wednesday in Branch County District Court following her arrest by Bronson Police. According to Branch County court documents, she is accused...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Crash injures 5 children near school

A crash injured a driver and five children near the Camden-Frontier Elementary School on Sept. 20. Bradley James Lemley, 25, was driving a Cadillac Escalade with five children inside when he collided with a Republic Waste Services garbage truck on W. Montgomery Road, according to a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office press release. Ryan Jeffrey Harris, the 42-year-old garbage truck driver, had stopped on the side of the road to pick up trash.
CAMDEN, MI
95.3 MNC

Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital

A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
WATERVLIET, MI
abc57.com

Mendon man arrested after being found with methamphetamine

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Mendon man was arrested on September 14 after deputies discovered crystal methamphetamine in his possession during a traffic stop, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 9:14 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Ray Road and Michigan Avenue in...
MENDON, MI
MLive

Police arrest 3, seize 3 guns in traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police recovered three firearms during a traffic stop late Monday, Sept. 19. Police arrested the driver and two passengers on multiple charges. The traffic stop happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Michigan. While talking to the driver, an officer spotted a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat. Police recovered two additional firearms after contact with two passengers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Mendon man charged with attempting to kill police officers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who barricaded himself in a home near Mendon Elementary School Saturday night has been charged for allegedly firing shots at officers. Terrell Lamont Reese has been arraigned on three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine felony firearm charges. He...
MENDON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

Two RV trailers stolen in Michigan

Two RV trailers were stolen in White Pigeon. Police say that the trailers were taken from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12, between April and August. Police say that the trailers stolen are a white Artic Wolf and a white Grand Designs Reflection. Anybody with information...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

