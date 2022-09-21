ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

mickster
2d ago

Notice a pattern of disrespect for everything & everyone? This is because of a pervasive sense that there will be no consequences. The CT Democratic Party has created this “anything goes” behavior with it’s promotion of lax bail and release policies. The Gentry liberals never have to live with the consequences of their votes. It seems the predominant victims of crime are urban and this is what the libs think of them. NOTHIN but their vote. Fin sad!

Liquor, smoke shops burglarized across Milford: PD

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are on the scene of multiple commercial burglaries that occurred on Friday at liquor and smoke shops across Milford. Investigators released the following list of businesses that have reported burglaries: KS Mart, 548 Naugatuck Ave. PuffCity Smoke Shop, 874 Boston Post Rd. Viola Wine & Liquor Store, 975 Bridgeport […]
Juvenile Accused Of Making Threat To Danbury High School

A juvenile was arrested after allegedly making a social medical threat against a Fairfield County high school. The incident took place in Danbury on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to the Danbury Police, officers were quickly able to identify a suspect and make an arrest after becoming aware of a social media threat regarding Danbury High School.
Teen arrested for threatening Waterbury Arts Magnet School student

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is facing charges for threatening a Waterbury Arts Magnet School (WAMS) student, police said. Authorities said a student at WAMS received a threatening message. This led to a shelter in place at the school. Police responded to the school while the threat was...
Ansonia father charged with abusing 6-week-old child

ANSONIA, Conn. — An Ansonia man was charged after police said he admitted to harming a 6-week-old, landing the child in the hospital. Police said they were called by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) just after 4 a.m. Friday. DCF reported to police that there was a possible abuse case of a 6-week-old who was at Yale New Haven Hospital at the time.
Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash

A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests

A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
Norwalk News: Crash With Entrapment

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
