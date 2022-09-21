ANSONIA, Conn. — An Ansonia man was charged after police said he admitted to harming a 6-week-old, landing the child in the hospital. Police said they were called by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) just after 4 a.m. Friday. DCF reported to police that there was a possible abuse case of a 6-week-old who was at Yale New Haven Hospital at the time.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO