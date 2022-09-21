Read full article on original website
Opinion: What happens next to Brittney Griner is beyond our control
Brittney Griner's situation in Russia is exasperating and heartbreaking for her family, friends and WNBA colleagues, Gene Seymour writes. Whatever happens isn't in our control, he says, but in the hands of lawyers, diplomats and others like them.
NBA・
Brittney Griner’s ‘Friend’ Still Playing in Russia Despite WNBA Star’s Imprisonment
Most WNBA players have refrained from playing in Russia because of Brittney Griner‘s situation in the country. However, one report indicates that a “really good friend” of the basketball star has decided to sign with a Russian team. The New York Times reports that Alex Bently, who...
Marquis Daniels Compares Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. To Former NBA All-Star
Ahead of Jabari Smith Jr.'s first NBA season, Auburn player development coach Marquis Daniels compares the Houston Rockets rookie to a former NBA All-Star.
ESPN
Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing season-long suspension for relationship with member of franchise's staff
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season for his role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff, sources told ESPN on Thursday. The relationship is considered a violation of the organization's guidelines, and the proposed penalty for...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf
Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
Yardbarker
Spurs hiring former WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree as assistant
The San Antonio Spurs have found a replacement of sorts for Becky Hammon. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree to be an assistant on head coach Gregg Popovich’s staff. The 15-year WNBA veteran retired after the 2021 season and proceeded to join the NBA Assistant Coaches Program (ACP).
Blazers hiring WNBA great as scout
The Portland Trail Blazers already have a former NBA champion in head coach Chauncey Billups leading their team. Now they are adding a former WNBA champion to their organization as well. Portland announced this week that they have hired Tina Thompson to their basketball operations staff as a scout. Thompson...
And-Ones: Russia, Okafor, Clark, Overtime Elite, Kuzminskas
Despite its war with Ukraine and controversial imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner, Russia is still viewed as a viable destination for some U.S. basketball players, writes Jonathan Abrams of The New York Times. There are projected to be about 30 American men participating in Russia this year, which is twice the normal rate. Those who made the decision cited the financial incentives, which include salaries of more than $1MM, along with free housing and cars.
GolfWRX
Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage
The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
ESPN
United States holds off China to earn 25th straight FIBA World Cup win
SYDNEY -- A'ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with...
NBA・
After claiming move to LIV Golf was to 'spend time with the kids,' Patrick Reed will play five events in September, 26 in 2022
As a means of deflecting talk that they were making a jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf for financial reasons, numerous players insisted a reduced workload was the reason they chose the upstart league backed by Saudi financing. But with a slip in his Official World Golf Ranking...
ESPN
Mercury need strong leadership more than ever as Robert Sarver prepares to sell Phoenix NBA, WNBA teams
The Phoenix Mercury have won three WNBA championships and have perhaps the greatest player in the history of women's basketball. Robert Sarver, the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and the Mercury, is selling the franchises. The Suns are an enticing pinnacle property in the NBA in a warm-weather city. But the Mercury -- the NBA's "sister" organization -- has the titles and is an original WNBA team with one of the more engaged fan bases.
‘I had the right ingredients’: Becky Hammon drops truth bomb on winning WNBA title in first Aces season
Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship in her first season as head coach. She joined ESPN on Friday and told Malika Andrews what led to her being able to accomplish what she did in her first season as Aces’ coach, per NBA on ESPN.
ESPN
USA Basketball's Junior National Team minicamp, back after a 3-year hiatus, to feature 62 players
USA Basketball has invited 62 of the top high school basketball players to its Junior National Team minicamp, to be held Oct. 7-10 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This marks the first time in three years this event will be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the best young players in the NBA, along with others set to be selected in the next drafts, attended the last camp in 2019, including Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Green, Scoot Henderson and D.J. Wagner.
'That's our sister': WNBA players vow to keep Brittney Griner in spotlight
Former WNBA star Brittney Griner remains "wrongfully detained" in Russia. That doesn't mean her league and friends have forgotten her.
ESPN
Ski jumping World Cup slated for Lake Placid in February, returning to U.S. for 1st time since 2004
Ski jumping's top circuit is returning to the United States for the first time in nearly two decades. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation men's ski jumping World Cup will be held in February in Lake Placid, New York. Ski jumping's last World Cup in the U.S. was in 2004 in Park City, Utah. The circuit has not been in North America since 2009 in Vancouver.
ESPN
Golden State Warriors want to keep 'all of those guys,' GM Bob Myers says as trio of contract decisions loom
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have several key players entering, or coming up on, contract seasons, but as it stands there's no clear indication whether those extensions will be agreed upon any time soon. Jordan Poole has until Oct. 17 to come to a rookie extension deal but...
Yardbarker
Former WNBA star Candice Dupree following in Becky Hammon’s footsteps with Gregg Popovich Spurs team-up
The San Antonio Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree, per Shams Charania. Charania reports that Dupree will serve as an assistant coach for the Spurs on Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff. Dupree was a WNBA champion and 7-time All-Star during her 15-year playing career. Dupree last played in...
