NBA

golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf

Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Spurs hiring former WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree as assistant

The San Antonio Spurs have found a replacement of sorts for Becky Hammon. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree to be an assistant on head coach Gregg Popovich’s staff. The 15-year WNBA veteran retired after the 2021 season and proceeded to join the NBA Assistant Coaches Program (ACP).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Blazers hiring WNBA great as scout

The Portland Trail Blazers already have a former NBA champion in head coach Chauncey Billups leading their team. Now they are adding a former WNBA champion to their organization as well. Portland announced this week that they have hired Tina Thompson to their basketball operations staff as a scout. Thompson...
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Russia, Okafor, Clark, Overtime Elite, Kuzminskas

Despite its war with Ukraine and controversial imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner, Russia is still viewed as a viable destination for some U.S. basketball players, writes Jonathan Abrams of The New York Times. There are projected to be about 30 American men participating in Russia this year, which is twice the normal rate. Those who made the decision cited the financial incentives, which include salaries of more than $1MM, along with free housing and cars.
BASKETBALL
GolfWRX

Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage

The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
GOLF
ESPN

United States holds off China to earn 25th straight FIBA World Cup win

SYDNEY -- A'ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with...
NBA
ESPN

Mercury need strong leadership more than ever as Robert Sarver prepares to sell Phoenix NBA, WNBA teams

The Phoenix Mercury have won three WNBA championships and have perhaps the greatest player in the history of women's basketball. Robert Sarver, the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and the Mercury, is selling the franchises. The Suns are an enticing pinnacle property in the NBA in a warm-weather city. But the Mercury -- the NBA's "sister" organization -- has the titles and is an original WNBA team with one of the more engaged fan bases.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

USA Basketball's Junior National Team minicamp, back after a 3-year hiatus, to feature 62 players

USA Basketball has invited 62 of the top high school basketball players to its Junior National Team minicamp, to be held Oct. 7-10 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This marks the first time in three years this event will be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the best young players in the NBA, along with others set to be selected in the next drafts, attended the last camp in 2019, including Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Green, Scoot Henderson and D.J. Wagner.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ESPN

Ski jumping World Cup slated for Lake Placid in February, returning to U.S. for 1st time since 2004

Ski jumping's top circuit is returning to the United States for the first time in nearly two decades. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation men's ski jumping World Cup will be held in February in Lake Placid, New York. Ski jumping's last World Cup in the U.S. was in 2004 in Park City, Utah. The circuit has not been in North America since 2009 in Vancouver.
LAKE PLACID, NY

