Morning murder at Esplanade and Claiborne

 2 days ago

Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting early this morning near a high traffic intersection.

"Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of an unknown male," according to a news release. "The offense occurred around 3:40 a.m at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Esplanade Avenue."

Officers responded to the call to discover a man who had been shot.

"Upon their arrival, officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body. Emergency Medical Technicians declared the victim deceased shortly after."

Few details were initially available, but WWL TV reports it happened at a tire shop. A worker at the shop is dead. The manager says it started as an argument between a customer and an overnight worker.

It comes as the city has been classified as the murder capital of America... with more killings per capita than anywhere else.

The Metro Crime Commission says, "Fatal shootings (i.e., incidents classified as “HOMICIDE BY SHOOTING“) have increased 41% compared with last year."

Homicides overall are up 44% compared to last year, 75% over 2020 and 142% higher than in 2019.

Photo credit MCC

