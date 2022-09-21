ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbury, IL

Mary Catherine Carter named Fairbury Citizen of the Year

By Kent Casson
 2 days ago
FAIRBURY — The 2022 Fairbury Citizen of the Year was named during “A Local Taste” at the Fairbury Speedway Saturday afternoon.

Mary Catherine Carter is this year’s award recipient from the Fairbury Woman’s Club. She has been heavily involved in the community for a number of years.

“She has held the office of president with the VFW Auxiliary and Fairbury Echoes Museum,” Fairbury Woman’s Club President Susan Schove said. “Mary Catherine has been a member of the Lions Club for 25 years and she works with the Red Cross with bloodmobiles and is able to help with disasters.”

A member of the Fairbury Area Chamber of Commerce for six years, Carter works as a volunteer for “A Local Taste” and has served as master of ceremonies for the local alumni banquet. Fairbury residents can also find Carter selling tickets at the Fairbury Fair and serving as executive director at the Community Connection Center.

For the past 13 years, Carter has been an election judge. She has also taught catechism, played the organ at St. Andrews and St. Johns and worked as a substitute teacher.

The eldest of five children, Carter is the daughter of Mary Frances and Hartzel Rigsby. She met her husband, Chuck Carter, in Springfield at college. They lived in North Carolina for 30 years and have one son, Michael and two grandchildren.

“In 2002, she moved back to Fairbury and as you can see, she is a top-notch citizen in our community,” added Schove.

“I am extremely honored to be a part of an elite group,” Carter said. “What a group to be a part of.”

So, how does Carter do it all?

“They asked me if I ever get tired and I said I’m pretty sure I get tired but I don’t allow myself to think about being tired,” she said.

Look for Carter riding in this year’s Fairbury Christmas Parade. In fact, her son and his family are coming up from South Carolina to ride with her.

