Environment

Tropics busy with 2 named storms, 3 tropical disturbances

By Michaela Mulligan
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical disturbances and two named storms Wednesday. A tropical system with a 70% chance of further development has the potential to make its way into the Gulf of Mexico. [ The National Hurricane Center ]

Forecasters are watching three tropical systems in the Atlantic Wednesday, including a disturbance that has the potential to make its way into the Gulf of Mexico by next week.

A tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands is growing more organized and could become a tropical depression within the next two or three days, according to a Wednesday morning update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to move over the southern Windward Islands on Wednesday and into the central Caribbean Sea later this week, forecasters say.

The wave has a 70% chance of forming into a depression in the next two days and a 90% chance over the next five days, the update said.

Brian McClure, a meteorologist at Spectrum Bay News 9, tweeted Tuesday the wave is one to watch. Models posted to Spectrum Bay News 9′s web site show the tropical wave has the potential to reach the Gulf of Mexico by next week. The news station posted two other models that show similar paths for the wave.

Spectrum Bay News 9 posted a spaghetti plot to its website that shows the tropical depression possibly making its way into the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days. [ Spectrum Bay News 9 ]

A second tropical wave is forecast to move off the coast of Africa on Thursday. Forecasters expect conditions will be favorable for the wave to have some slow development while it moves between west Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands through the end of the week.

Forecasters say the wave has a 10% chance of further development in two days and a 50% in the next five.

A third tropical wave is several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system could develop slowing in the next several days as it moves northwest and then west over the Atlantic. That system has only a 20% chance of forming in the next five days.

Two named storms are still in the Atlantic, including Fiona which battered the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm on Tuesday after devastating Puerto Rico.

The storm’s eye passed close to Grand Turk, the small British territory’s capital island, on Tuesday morning after the government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas. Storm surge could raise water levels there by as much as 5 to 8 feet above normal, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph) and was moving north-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph), according to the Hurricane Center, which said the storm was likely to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches Bermuda on Friday.

The blow from Fiona was made more devastating because Puerto Rico has yet to recover from Hurricane Maria, which destroyed the power grid in 2017. Five years later, more than 3,000 homes on the island are still covered by blue tarps.

Authorities said Tuesday that at least 1,220 people and more than 70 pets remained in shelters across the island.

Tropical storm Gaston formed Tuesday to become the second named storm currently active in the Atlantic. The storm was producing maximum sustained winds of around 65 miles per hour with higher gusts on Wednesday but is unlikely to threaten land, forecast models show. By the end of this week, Gaston will come to a halt to the west of the Azores due to some steering currents from Fiona and could become a post-tropical storm as early as Saturday, the forecast said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

