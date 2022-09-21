ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

roi-nj.com

NAI James E. Hanson facilitates sale of 63,000 sq. ft. medical office in Clifton

NAI James E. Hanson helped facilitate the sale of a 63,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction with seller, Bliss Valley Associates LLC. Located at 855 Valley Road and situated on 2.09 acres,...
CLIFTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Lee & Associates arranges $36.5M, 2-building Middlesex County industrial asset sale

Lee & Associates New Jersey on Wednesday said it orchestrated the $36.5 million sale of an approximately 200,000-square-foot, two-building Middlesex County industrial property. Boston-based Marcus Partners acquired 18-20 Harmrich Road in South Plainfield from a private ownership entity. Lee & Associates’ Rick Marchisio, vice president and principal; Crista Governara, vice...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Concord Health Partners adds health care private equity veteran as managing director

Summit-based Concord Health Partners, a health care focused investment firm, Thursday announced that Robert Schulz has joined as managing director. Schulz will report directly to James Olsen, founder and managing partner at Concord, and support the firm’s investment activities, including sourcing and executing on portfolio company acquisitions and supporting platform investments.
SUMMIT, NJ
roi-nj.com

Children’s Hospital of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel 1st to successfully implant special pulmonary valve system

Cardiologists at the Children’s Hospital of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, became the first in the state to successfully implant the Edwards Sapien 3 Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve System with Alterra Adaptive Prestent on a congenital heart disease patient, according to a recent announcement from the children’s hospital.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Lyndhurst Municipal Alliance grows and looks to expand programs

What are young people facing in today’s society?. Statistics show last year, 43% of all adults smoked marijuana, and 29% of all young people also smoked it. This reflects a surge of 11% from previous years. There are presently 19 states, including New Jersey and New York, that have now legalized the recreational use of marijuana.
LYNDHURST, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bussel Realty trades 40,000 industrial property to Sitex for $19.7M

Edison-based Bussel Realty Corp. on Tuesday said it brokered the sale of 160 Essex Ave. E. in Avenel, a 40,000-square-foot industrial property, to Sitex Group for $19.7 million. Jordan Metz, senior vice president of BRC, represented both the buyer, Sitex Group, and the seller, Total Source Logistics, in the transaction.
AVENEL, NJ
roi-nj.com

HBC, Streetworks Development plan to bring Westfield’s ‘Master Plan’ to life (SLIDESHOW)

The former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield, together with several town-owned parcels, which total 731,000 square feet, will be reimagined through recently announced plans from HBC, together with its real estate development arm, Streetworks Development. The proposed development, One Westfield Place, is poised to reinvigorate Westfield’s downtown; repurpose underutilized...
roi-nj.com

Reimagining Cancer Care: Cooperman Barnabas breaks ground on $225M center

The five-story, 137,000 square-foot free-standing cancer center will feature medical, surgical and radiation oncology services under one roof. And, if you’re looking for the holistic support services that affirm the Reimagining Cancer Care theme, they’re all around, too — with a wig and prosthetic studio, a teaching kitchen and access to yoga, reiki and music therapy.
LIVINGSTON, NJ

