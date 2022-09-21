Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson facilitates sale of 63,000 sq. ft. medical office in Clifton
NAI James E. Hanson helped facilitate the sale of a 63,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction with seller, Bliss Valley Associates LLC. Located at 855 Valley Road and situated on 2.09 acres,...
roi-nj.com
Lee & Associates arranges $36.5M, 2-building Middlesex County industrial asset sale
Lee & Associates New Jersey on Wednesday said it orchestrated the $36.5 million sale of an approximately 200,000-square-foot, two-building Middlesex County industrial property. Boston-based Marcus Partners acquired 18-20 Harmrich Road in South Plainfield from a private ownership entity. Lee & Associates’ Rick Marchisio, vice president and principal; Crista Governara, vice...
roi-nj.com
Turner Construction awarded contract to build major motion picture studio in Bayonne
Near the Bayonne Bridge sits a vacant piece of property that the city has long been looking to have developed. Last March, it was announced that a plan to build New Jersey’s largest film and television studio was proposed by Togus Urban Renewal. On Friday, Turner Construction Co. said...
roi-nj.com
Concord Health Partners adds health care private equity veteran as managing director
Summit-based Concord Health Partners, a health care focused investment firm, Thursday announced that Robert Schulz has joined as managing director. Schulz will report directly to James Olsen, founder and managing partner at Concord, and support the firm’s investment activities, including sourcing and executing on portfolio company acquisitions and supporting platform investments.
roi-nj.com
$4M gift from ZT Systems brings Englewood Health Outpatient Center to 2 Journal Square
Thanks to a $4 million gift from ZT Systems, the largest corporate pledge in Englewood Health’s history, a celebration was held Wednesday for the opening of the Englewood Health ZT Systems Outpatient Center at 2 Journal Square at Jersey City. Physicians, local leaders and members of the community gathered...
Opponents of new fossil fuel projects rally in N.J., call out Murphy making speech nearby
Hoping the automatic doors of The Heldrich Hotel would stay open long enough for Gov. Phil Murphy to hear, a group of more than 30 activists shouted in unison on Friday morning: “Gov. Murphy, keep your promise, no fossil fuel projects!”. The call to action punctuated a demonstration in...
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
paramuspost.com
Valley Medical Group Welcomes New Medical Director of Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, September 22, 2022 – Valley Health System is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Yatco, MD, FACS, as Medical Director of Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery at Valley Medical Group. Dr. Yatco will also serve as the Subspecialty Director of Bariatric Surgery at The Valley Hospital.
roi-nj.com
Union County Savings Bank appoints McCarter & English’s Horn, former banking commissioner, as new general counsel
Union County Savings Bank, the 139-year-old community bank, said Wednesday that Michael Horn has joined as general counsel, where he will be responsible for overseeing all legal affairs for the bank. A partner at McCarter & English in Newark, Horn is one of New Jersey’s preeminent lawyers in the banking...
‘Four Centuries in a Weekend’ returns to Union County Oct. 15 and 16
Union County’s “Four Centuries in a Weekend: A Journey Through Time” countywide history event is back this year on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Each day is packed with special exhibits and activities at more than 30 house museums and historic sites in Union County, all open to the public free of charge.
Check Your Trees for Beech Leaf Disease, Confirmed in 12 New Jersey Counties
Beech Leaf Disease is killing our trees!Morristown Minute. In 2020, beech leaf disease was identified in Bergen and Essex counties, responsible for the gradual deforestation of our communities; today the NJDEP reports the disease has been identified in an additional 10 counties.
roi-nj.com
Zimmel Associates sells 33,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Tinton Falls for $5.4M
Zimmel Associates‘ David Zimmel, president, and Jordan Zimmel, vice president, on Tuesday announced they orchestrated the sale of a 33,000-square-foot, one-story, stand-alone industrial building in Tinton Falls for $5.4 million to F.W. Webb, a wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating and HVAC fixtures. Located at 70 Apple St., the building...
roi-nj.com
Children’s Hospital of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel 1st to successfully implant special pulmonary valve system
Cardiologists at the Children’s Hospital of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, became the first in the state to successfully implant the Edwards Sapien 3 Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve System with Alterra Adaptive Prestent on a congenital heart disease patient, according to a recent announcement from the children’s hospital.
roi-nj.com
Newark airport soon will lose NYC label you likely didn’t know it had
Forgive the snarkiness: But we just wanted to let you know, as of Oct. 3, Newark Liberty International Airport no longer is in New York City. We know, we know — you’ve known it all along. But, apparently, the International Air Transport Association just realized it. When the...
Health care in Hudson: North Bergen hosp to expand ER, Bayonne again considers eminent domain grab of BMC
If you care about health care in Hudson County, this is your week. From the very top of the county to the southernmost tip, there has been activity in the world of hospital and health care business. Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen announced plans for an expanded emergency room,...
TEAMWORK: Paramus PD Nabs Trio After SUV Stolen Out Of Ramsey Crashes At Garden State Plaza
Paramus police captured three thieves who crashed at the Garden State Plaza during a predawn pursuit of two stolen vehicles down Route 17. The chase began on Main Street in Ramsey shortly after an 2021 Audi Q7 was stolen from a home on Deer Trail North near Darlington County Park around 12:45 a.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Lyman said.
theobserver.com
Lyndhurst Municipal Alliance grows and looks to expand programs
What are young people facing in today’s society?. Statistics show last year, 43% of all adults smoked marijuana, and 29% of all young people also smoked it. This reflects a surge of 11% from previous years. There are presently 19 states, including New Jersey and New York, that have now legalized the recreational use of marijuana.
roi-nj.com
Bussel Realty trades 40,000 industrial property to Sitex for $19.7M
Edison-based Bussel Realty Corp. on Tuesday said it brokered the sale of 160 Essex Ave. E. in Avenel, a 40,000-square-foot industrial property, to Sitex Group for $19.7 million. Jordan Metz, senior vice president of BRC, represented both the buyer, Sitex Group, and the seller, Total Source Logistics, in the transaction.
roi-nj.com
HBC, Streetworks Development plan to bring Westfield’s ‘Master Plan’ to life (SLIDESHOW)
The former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield, together with several town-owned parcels, which total 731,000 square feet, will be reimagined through recently announced plans from HBC, together with its real estate development arm, Streetworks Development. The proposed development, One Westfield Place, is poised to reinvigorate Westfield’s downtown; repurpose underutilized...
roi-nj.com
Reimagining Cancer Care: Cooperman Barnabas breaks ground on $225M center
The five-story, 137,000 square-foot free-standing cancer center will feature medical, surgical and radiation oncology services under one roof. And, if you’re looking for the holistic support services that affirm the Reimagining Cancer Care theme, they’re all around, too — with a wig and prosthetic studio, a teaching kitchen and access to yoga, reiki and music therapy.
