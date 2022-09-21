Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Brown County kicks off annual diaper drive to help families in need
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The community is asked to come together to help make a difference for families in need. Brown County kicked off of its 11th annual diaper drive Friday. To help spread the word about the drive, organizers held a Diaper Blitz event at Festival Foods on W. Mason Street.
Fox11online.com
Bring your family to Green Bay Botanical Garden this weekend for fall fun
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Botanical Garden is ready to welcome a new season. Fall Family Festival taking place Saturday, September 24th. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Green Bay Botanical Garden to learn more about the event. People can enjoy fall colors, crafts, games, family-friendly entertainment,...
Fox11online.com
Volunteers needed for Rake Up Green Bay event
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Volunteer Center of Brown County is seeking hundreds of people to make the inaugural Rake Up Green Bay Event happen. Organizers hope to recruit 500 volunteers. The goal is to help people across the area with raking their yards. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign...
Fox11online.com
New telescope to be dedicated at Crossroads at Big Creek in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- People in Door County will soon be able to check out stars, and galaxies millions of miles away. A new high-tech telescope will soon be on the job in Sturgeon Bay. At the Stonecipher Astronomy Center at the nature area called Crossroads at Big Creek, the...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay officials to discuss removal of former railroad bridge
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Most of the Porlier Pier – a former railroad bridge more than a century old - is structurally unsound and should be replaced, according to a new engineering report. Removing it entirely is also under consideration. The City Council’s Park Committee is scheduled to...
Fox11online.com
Florida man dies in Door County crash, two others injured
SEVASTOPOL (WLUK) -- A Florida man died and two others were injured in a Door County crash. It happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 42, north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. Initial investigation indicated that a Ford Flex, driven by a 78-year-old man from Florida,...
Fox11online.com
College campus welcomes Green Bay charter school
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay area public charter school is now on the grounds of a college campus. The Northeast Wisconsin School of Innovation moved from Cherry Street in Green Bay to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Students at the school, grades 7-12, now have more opportunities. What once...
Fox11online.com
One injured in overnight shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One person was injured in an overnight shooting on Green Bay's east side. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Chicago Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police...
Fox11online.com
Amid nursing shortage, hospital system offers sign-on bonus up to $15,000
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- $15,000 -- that's how much HSHS Saint Vincent Hospital is offering in bonuses for many nurses to work for them. Executive Director for Bay Area Workforce Development Board Matt Valiquette says health care is an industry with high demand. “I’m not surprised to see Saint Vincent...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police take 'corrective action' against officer in AJ Dillon leap incident
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they've taken "appropriate corrective action" against the officer who held back running back AJ Dillon July 23 at Lambeau Field during the Manchester City-Bayern Munich match. Police Chief Chris Davis released the following statement:. "I have sustained two allegations of GBPD policy...
Fox11online.com
Motions hearing set for Kaukauna murder case
APPLETON (WLUK) – The issue of if a suspect in a Kaukauna murder will pursue a not guilty by reason by mental disease or defect plea remains unresolved. Meanwhile, a motions hearing in the case will be heard Feb. 3. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree...
Fox11online.com
Search for driver involved in deadly Marinette County crash
MARINETTE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for the driver involved in a deadly crash Wednesday. Thursday, the office released more information about the crash but revealed that one involved man is still missing. The 53-year-old man who was found dead near the vehicle...
Fox11online.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized, 1 missing after vehicle hits power pole in Marinette County
MARINETTE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A vehicle in the Town of Beaver hit a power pole Wednesday, setting the pole on fire and ultimately killing one of the four men in the car. The Marinette County Sheriff Office responded to a call about the pole fire on Third Road between Highway 64 and County P at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Fox11online.com
Fraud trial delayed for man charged with killing Shawano County brothers
KANSAS CITY (WLUK) – A trial has been delayed until Oct. 3 for Garland Nelson on federal fraud charges related to business dealings with two Shawano County brothers, before he allegedly killed them. And, Nelson’s motion to suppress evidence in the case has been denied. Nelson is charged...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay women's basketball adds former West De Pere standout Evans
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay women's basketball program has added Brehna Evans, a graduate student from St. Cloud State. Evans, who scored more than 1,000 career points at West De Pere, was one of the top point guards in the NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference), and scored her 1,000th career point last season.
Fox11online.com
Bay Port tops Notre Dame in five sets
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Notre Dame and Bay Port, two of three teams 2-0 in the Fox River Classic Conference, met Thursday in a girls volleyball match and this one went the distance. The Tritons won the first two sets, 26-24, 25-22, but Bay Port rallied 25-18, 25-12, 15-13 to...
Fox11online.com
Week 6 High School Football Primer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 6 of the high school football season is here, which means conference races are getting interesting as teams either stay as a contender or leave as a pretender. There are four games that stand out this week, including two in the North Eastern Conference, which...
