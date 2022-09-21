ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peshtigo, WI

Fox11online.com

Brown County kicks off annual diaper drive to help families in need

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The community is asked to come together to help make a difference for families in need. Brown County kicked off of its 11th annual diaper drive Friday. To help spread the word about the drive, organizers held a Diaper Blitz event at Festival Foods on W. Mason Street.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bring your family to Green Bay Botanical Garden this weekend for fall fun

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Botanical Garden is ready to welcome a new season. Fall Family Festival taking place Saturday, September 24th. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Green Bay Botanical Garden to learn more about the event. People can enjoy fall colors, crafts, games, family-friendly entertainment,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Volunteers needed for Rake Up Green Bay event

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Volunteer Center of Brown County is seeking hundreds of people to make the inaugural Rake Up Green Bay Event happen. Organizers hope to recruit 500 volunteers. The goal is to help people across the area with raking their yards. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay officials to discuss removal of former railroad bridge

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Most of the Porlier Pier – a former railroad bridge more than a century old - is structurally unsound and should be replaced, according to a new engineering report. Removing it entirely is also under consideration. The City Council’s Park Committee is scheduled to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Florida man dies in Door County crash, two others injured

SEVASTOPOL (WLUK) -- A Florida man died and two others were injured in a Door County crash. It happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 42, north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. Initial investigation indicated that a Ford Flex, driven by a 78-year-old man from Florida,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

College campus welcomes Green Bay charter school

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay area public charter school is now on the grounds of a college campus. The Northeast Wisconsin School of Innovation moved from Cherry Street in Green Bay to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Students at the school, grades 7-12, now have more opportunities. What once...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

One injured in overnight shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One person was injured in an overnight shooting on Green Bay's east side. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Chicago Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Amid nursing shortage, hospital system offers sign-on bonus up to $15,000

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- $15,000 -- that's how much HSHS Saint Vincent Hospital is offering in bonuses for many nurses to work for them. Executive Director for Bay Area Workforce Development Board Matt Valiquette says health care is an industry with high demand. “I’m not surprised to see Saint Vincent...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Motions hearing set for Kaukauna murder case

APPLETON (WLUK) – The issue of if a suspect in a Kaukauna murder will pursue a not guilty by reason by mental disease or defect plea remains unresolved. Meanwhile, a motions hearing in the case will be heard Feb. 3. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Search for driver involved in deadly Marinette County crash

MARINETTE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for the driver involved in a deadly crash Wednesday. Thursday, the office released more information about the crash but revealed that one involved man is still missing. The 53-year-old man who was found dead near the vehicle...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay women's basketball adds former West De Pere standout Evans

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay women's basketball program has added Brehna Evans, a graduate student from St. Cloud State. Evans, who scored more than 1,000 career points at West De Pere, was one of the top point guards in the NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference), and scored her 1,000th career point last season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bay Port tops Notre Dame in five sets

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Notre Dame and Bay Port, two of three teams 2-0 in the Fox River Classic Conference, met Thursday in a girls volleyball match and this one went the distance. The Tritons won the first two sets, 26-24, 25-22, but Bay Port rallied 25-18, 25-12, 15-13 to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Week 6 High School Football Primer

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 6 of the high school football season is here, which means conference races are getting interesting as teams either stay as a contender or leave as a pretender. There are four games that stand out this week, including two in the North Eastern Conference, which...
DE PERE, WI

