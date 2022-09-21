ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Jefferson County District Court judicial candidates will answer questions at forum

By Bonnie Jean Feldkamp, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago

Every Jefferson County judicial seat will be on the ballot this November. Every voter will vote for a judge in each division. Judges are nonpartisan elected officials which means voters cannot rely on party lines to cast their ballot. Instead, voters need a nonpartisan understanding of their candidates' qualifications and judicial philosophies .

To help you with that, The Courier Journal along with 11 community partners bring you the District Court Candidate Forum , Thursday, Sept. 22 at Central High School from 5 to 7 p.m. Bonnie Jean Feldkamp, The Courier Journal's opinion editor, will moderate. This forum is open to the public and will also be livestreamed by The Courier Journal.

The Courier Journal, together with the League of Women Voters of Louisville and the Louisville Bar Association , has also identified court-specific questions for the candidates seeking election with the intention of helping voters get to know the judicial candidates in a way that is helpful at the polls.

The questions and answers linked below are a good place to start for preparing for election day. Candidates will answer different questions during Thursday’s forum than the ones asked for this publication. We hope to see you there!

Related: Judges are the referees of our legal system and must remain impartial on the bench

Questions District Court candidates have answered:

What District Court Judge candidates say about protest charges

Do the judicial candidates for District Court support bail reform? Here's what they said

Forum partners include:

Bonnie Jean Feldkamp is the opinion editor. She can be reached via email at BFeldkamp@Gannett.com or on social media @WriterBonnie.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jefferson County District Court judicial candidates will answer questions at forum

