Jefferson County District Court judicial candidates will answer questions at forum

Every Jefferson County judicial seat will be on the ballot this November. Every voter will vote for a judge in each division. Judges are nonpartisan elected officials which means voters cannot rely on party lines to cast their ballot. Instead, voters need a nonpartisan understanding of their candidates' qualifications and judicial philosophies .

To help you with that, The Courier Journal along with 11 community partners bring you the District Court Candidate Forum , Thursday, Sept. 22 at Central High School from 5 to 7 p.m. Bonnie Jean Feldkamp, The Courier Journal's opinion editor, will moderate. This forum is open to the public and will also be livestreamed by The Courier Journal.

The Courier Journal, together with the League of Women Voters of Louisville and the Louisville Bar Association , has also identified court-specific questions for the candidates seeking election with the intention of helping voters get to know the judicial candidates in a way that is helpful at the polls.

The questions and answers linked below are a good place to start for preparing for election day. Candidates will answer different questions during Thursday’s forum than the ones asked for this publication. We hope to see you there!

Questions District Court candidates have answered:

Forum partners include:

