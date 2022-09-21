ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avenel, NJ

roi-nj.com

NAI James E. Hanson facilitates sale of 63,000 sq. ft. medical office in Clifton

NAI James E. Hanson helped facilitate the sale of a 63,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction with seller, Bliss Valley Associates LLC. Located at 855 Valley Road and situated on 2.09 acres,...
CLIFTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

AST launches new brokerage model with AST Realty

Morristown-based AST said on Wednesday that launched a unique residential brokerage model that gives New Jersey’s homebuilders access to a brokerage experience designed to add value at every stage of the process. AST Realty leverages the company’s decades of experience and enables homebuilders to find opportunities in the current...
REAL ESTATE
jerseydigs.com

520 Broad Street in Newark Sells For $49 Million

One of the more prominent office buildings in the Downtown Newark skyline has officially been sold as a large parcel at 520 Broad Street has changed hands. Rafael Holdings recently announced that they sold their 20-story building, which is home to several prominent companies. In addition to housing the cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company, 520 Broad Street also houses IDT’s worldwide headquarters.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

JLL arranges $10M refinancing for Grande at Norwood

JLL Capital Markets arranged $10 million in refinancing for the Grande at Norwood, a recently completed, 41,463-square-foot mixed-use community in Norwood, according to a Tuesday announcement. JLL represented the borrower, Maxim Realty Trust, in securing a 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Valley Bank. The Grande at Norwood features 30 multihousing units...
NORWOOD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Chemistry Council of N.J. partners to promote chemical operator training

The Chemistry Council of New Jersey has partnered with the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates to promote chemical operator training and underpin a safety culture that is the foundation of the industry, according to a Wednesday release. The alliance facilitates expanded implementation of SOCMA’s ChemOps Training tool for chemical...
INDUSTRY
roi-nj.com

Horizon’s request to reorganize takes important step

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey’s desire to reorganize its corporate structure as a nonprofit mutual holding company is one step closer to being complete. On Thursday, the New Jersey Department of Banking & Insurance announced that it has determined that Horizon’s application is complete — and that the department will now hold three public hearings on the request, as required by statute.
BUSINESS
njbmagazine.com

Murphy Highlights $49M New Brunswick Train Station Upgrades

Gov. Phil Murphy today highlighted critical infrastructure improvements at the New Brunswick Train Station as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget agreement. Located on NJ TRANSIT’s Northeast Corridor rail line, the station will benefit from a $49 million investment toward extending and replacing passenger platforms, rehabilitating escalators and elevators, installing energy-efficient lighting, and upgrading heating and air-conditioning systems, in addition to other internal and external projects.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook

Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
BAYONNE, NJ
roi-nj.com

NAI James E. Hanson inks lease to bring primary care practice to Wayne

NAI James E. Hanson on Tuesday said it negotiated a lease for 2,521 square feet of medical office space at 1777 Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne for Rejuvenation Center for Mind and Body, which is relocating from Totowa. Hanson’s team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented both the...
WAYNE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Report: State can build green energy economy with equitable workforce

Developing a green energy economy built on sustainability and a commitment to fight climate change is just the start, Gov. Phil Murphy indicated Wednesday. The Green Jobs for a Sustainable Future report, released by the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy — in partnership with the governor’s Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy — outlines recommendations and pathways for growing a demographically representative and inclusive green workforce, too.
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

ROI Influencers: People of Color 2022 — Wes Mathews

He holds one of the most significant economic development roles in the state — one to which the former State Department official brings the ideal resume. As New Jersey (and Gov. Phil Murphy) looks to expand its trading presence in Europe and around the world, Mathews has the contacts and the diplomatic experience to make it happen.
SOCIETY
NJ.com

Owner wants to turn shuttered N.J. Lord & Taylor into big downtown redevelopment

There are big plans in the works to repurpose the former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield and its adjacent parking lots into a 730,000 square foot mixed used development. HBC, which owns the shuttered department store, through its real estate arm, Streetworks Development, presented a plan Tuesday night to the Westfield council in the first step of what is expected to be a two year long process to gain approvals for the project.
WESTFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Apprenticeship funding now available from NJDOL totaling $6.5M

Gov. Phil Murphy has always said he was committed to growing apprenticeship programs in the Garden State with his creation of the New Jersey Apprenticeship Network. On Thursday, the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development announced a total of $6.5 million in available in funding to foster the creation and expansion of apprenticeships throughout the state.
POLITICS

