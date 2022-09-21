Read full article on original website
Related
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson facilitates sale of 63,000 sq. ft. medical office in Clifton
NAI James E. Hanson helped facilitate the sale of a 63,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction with seller, Bliss Valley Associates LLC. Located at 855 Valley Road and situated on 2.09 acres,...
roi-nj.com
Turner Construction awarded contract to build major motion picture studio in Bayonne
Near the Bayonne Bridge sits a vacant piece of property that the city has long been looking to have developed. Last March, it was announced that a plan to build New Jersey’s largest film and television studio was proposed by Togus Urban Renewal. On Friday, Turner Construction Co. said...
roi-nj.com
Zimmel Associates sells 33,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Tinton Falls for $5.4M
Zimmel Associates‘ David Zimmel, president, and Jordan Zimmel, vice president, on Tuesday announced they orchestrated the sale of a 33,000-square-foot, one-story, stand-alone industrial building in Tinton Falls for $5.4 million to F.W. Webb, a wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating and HVAC fixtures. Located at 70 Apple St., the building...
roi-nj.com
AST launches new brokerage model with AST Realty
Morristown-based AST said on Wednesday that launched a unique residential brokerage model that gives New Jersey’s homebuilders access to a brokerage experience designed to add value at every stage of the process. AST Realty leverages the company’s decades of experience and enables homebuilders to find opportunities in the current...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roi-nj.com
JLL arranges sale and lease for state-of-the-art distribution facility in white-hot Pa. industrial market
JLL’s Northeast Industrial Region team arranged the acquisition of an 85-acre development site and secured a tenant to lease the 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility that will sit on it in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, according to a Tuesday news release. JLL completed the transactions on behalf of Newland Capital Group,...
jerseydigs.com
520 Broad Street in Newark Sells For $49 Million
One of the more prominent office buildings in the Downtown Newark skyline has officially been sold as a large parcel at 520 Broad Street has changed hands. Rafael Holdings recently announced that they sold their 20-story building, which is home to several prominent companies. In addition to housing the cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company, 520 Broad Street also houses IDT’s worldwide headquarters.
roi-nj.com
JLL arranges $10M refinancing for Grande at Norwood
JLL Capital Markets arranged $10 million in refinancing for the Grande at Norwood, a recently completed, 41,463-square-foot mixed-use community in Norwood, according to a Tuesday announcement. JLL represented the borrower, Maxim Realty Trust, in securing a 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Valley Bank. The Grande at Norwood features 30 multihousing units...
roi-nj.com
Chemistry Council of N.J. partners to promote chemical operator training
The Chemistry Council of New Jersey has partnered with the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates to promote chemical operator training and underpin a safety culture that is the foundation of the industry, according to a Wednesday release. The alliance facilitates expanded implementation of SOCMA’s ChemOps Training tool for chemical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com
Horizon’s request to reorganize takes important step
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey’s desire to reorganize its corporate structure as a nonprofit mutual holding company is one step closer to being complete. On Thursday, the New Jersey Department of Banking & Insurance announced that it has determined that Horizon’s application is complete — and that the department will now hold three public hearings on the request, as required by statute.
Home Sale Prices In Newark, New Jersey Have Gone Up Drastically
Based on our recent collection of data, we've noticed the prices of homes in Newark, New Jersey, have quickly increased since 2018. Here's why.
njbmagazine.com
Murphy Highlights $49M New Brunswick Train Station Upgrades
Gov. Phil Murphy today highlighted critical infrastructure improvements at the New Brunswick Train Station as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget agreement. Located on NJ TRANSIT’s Northeast Corridor rail line, the station will benefit from a $49 million investment toward extending and replacing passenger platforms, rehabilitating escalators and elevators, installing energy-efficient lighting, and upgrading heating and air-conditioning systems, in addition to other internal and external projects.
Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook
Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson inks lease to bring primary care practice to Wayne
NAI James E. Hanson on Tuesday said it negotiated a lease for 2,521 square feet of medical office space at 1777 Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne for Rejuvenation Center for Mind and Body, which is relocating from Totowa. Hanson’s team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented both the...
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
roi-nj.com
Report: State can build green energy economy with equitable workforce
Developing a green energy economy built on sustainability and a commitment to fight climate change is just the start, Gov. Phil Murphy indicated Wednesday. The Green Jobs for a Sustainable Future report, released by the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy — in partnership with the governor’s Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy — outlines recommendations and pathways for growing a demographically representative and inclusive green workforce, too.
roi-nj.com
In search of a $3 gallon of gas — or, why prices are (so much) cheaper in the South
A few gas stations near Morristown are selling gas for less than $3 a gallon. But, don’t go looking for them — unless you’re near Morristown, Tennessee. A recent trip to the South showed that the price of a gallon of gas in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama was considerably cheaper than it is in New Jersey. At least 50 cents a gallon cheaper.
roi-nj.com
Union County Savings Bank appoints McCarter & English’s Horn, former banking commissioner, as new general counsel
Union County Savings Bank, the 139-year-old community bank, said Wednesday that Michael Horn has joined as general counsel, where he will be responsible for overseeing all legal affairs for the bank. A partner at McCarter & English in Newark, Horn is one of New Jersey’s preeminent lawyers in the banking...
roi-nj.com
ROI Influencers: People of Color 2022 — Wes Mathews
He holds one of the most significant economic development roles in the state — one to which the former State Department official brings the ideal resume. As New Jersey (and Gov. Phil Murphy) looks to expand its trading presence in Europe and around the world, Mathews has the contacts and the diplomatic experience to make it happen.
Owner wants to turn shuttered N.J. Lord & Taylor into big downtown redevelopment
There are big plans in the works to repurpose the former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield and its adjacent parking lots into a 730,000 square foot mixed used development. HBC, which owns the shuttered department store, through its real estate arm, Streetworks Development, presented a plan Tuesday night to the Westfield council in the first step of what is expected to be a two year long process to gain approvals for the project.
roi-nj.com
Apprenticeship funding now available from NJDOL totaling $6.5M
Gov. Phil Murphy has always said he was committed to growing apprenticeship programs in the Garden State with his creation of the New Jersey Apprenticeship Network. On Thursday, the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development announced a total of $6.5 million in available in funding to foster the creation and expansion of apprenticeships throughout the state.
Comments / 0