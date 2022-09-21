Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Life-threatening rip currents at Florida beaches this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 73 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 91 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: Main concerns remain life-threatening rip currents at ALL Central Florida Atlantic beaches. Breaking waves in the 4-6' range with a few larger waves at times. A "longshore" will also be at play at all time today through the weekend. A longshore current is a fast-moving channel of water that races from North to South. This current will be encountered immediately upon entering the surf zone.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Atlantic; Florida in cone of uncertainty
Tropical Depression 9 formed in the Atlantic early Friday morning and forecasters say it could strengthen into our next named storm with possible impacts to Florida. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has the forecast.
WSVN-TV
Preparation tips for upcoming Tropical Depression Nine predicted to hit Florida
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Depression Nine forms in the tropics, preparations should be underway for those in South Florida. A storm is predicted to hit Florida next week and experts gave tips on what you might need for the rough winds set to come. Here is a list...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport preparing for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Out of an abundance of caution, the Orlando International Airport has begun preparations for Tropical Depression 9's anticipated landfall next week. The airport said they are implementing pre-storm procedures at both the International airport and Orlando Executive Airport. A portion of these pre-storm procedures includes postponing the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane preparation: What should you be doing now?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Tropical Depression 9 projected to make landfall in Florida next week, residents may want to prepare for the storm before it hits the Sunshine state. The Florida Division of Emergency Management is encouraging Floridians to review their disaster preparedness plans and listen to all orders from local officials.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: View live webcams along Florida coast, near Tampa and Gulf of Mexico
All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean, which is expected to become Hurricane Ian over the weekend. Florida is within the storm's projected path. As we wait for the official track, here are live video feeds along the Florida Coast, near Tampa. FOX 35 STORM TEAM HURRICANE...
Now is the time to plan, prepare as Ian heads to Florida
MIAMI - As South Florida keeps tabs on a tropical storm making its way across the central Caribbean, now is the time to prepare for any possible impacts.Tropical Storm Ian is moving to the west-northwest and is forecast to become a tropical storm and then a hurricane late weekend into early next week. South Florida is included in the forecast cone from early to the middle of next week. Although there is still some uncertainty regarding exactly where this will end up, for now, everyone should monitor the storm's progress and have a hurricane plan and supplies ready to go."Now is...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Manatee residents urged to prepare, not panic as Florida sits in Tropical Depression 9’s cone of uncertainty
PALMETTO, Fla. - Residents across the Bay Area are beginning to gather supplies and make plans as Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Caribbean Sea. As Tropical Depression 9 tracks toward Florida, the forecast hasn't stopped Daniel Courtney's plans. "Me and my buddies have been talking about it and trying...
fox13news.com
Polk County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Polk County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. POLK COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. POLK COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. POLK COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical wave Invest-98L could have impact on Florida as named storm Hermine
ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track a lot of activity in the tropics – Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston – as well as tropical wave Invest-98L which could have an impact on Florida as our next named storm of the season, Hermine.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Safety 101: Do you live in an evacuation zone? Do you have an evacuation plan?
During the Atlantic hurricane season, it's important to have an evacuation plan in place in case your community is impacted by a natural disaster. Here are four things the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said residents should consider when creating an evacuation plan. Find out if you live in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
State of Emergency declared in 24 Florida counties, including 9 in Bay Area ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 24 Florida counties, including nine in the Tampa Bay area, ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Pasco, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties are all included under the State of Emergency, the governor's office said. Governor DeSantis has also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration for potential impacts from the storm.
fox35orlando.com
How to operate a generator safely after a hurricane or tropical storm
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Living in Florida, residents know all too well that when a tropical storm or hurricane strikes, that can mean days or weeks without power. Many decide to budget for a generator to help weather the storm and its aftermath in some degree of comfort. If used...
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
fox35orlando.com
Sandbags in Central Florida: Where to get them as potential hurricane approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being warned to stay vigilant as Tropical Depression 9 is projected to become a Category 2 hurricane setting its sights on Florida. To help get prepared, Central Florida counties will be offering sandbags at the following locations:. SEMINOLE COUNTY. Empty bags and dirt will be...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Hermine hit Florida in 2016: Will it happen for a second time?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Six years ago, Hurricane Hermine struck Florida as the first hurricane to hit the state in eleven years. On Sept. 2, 2016, Hermine made landfall just east of St. Marks, Florida at 1:30 a.m. Storm surge and heavy rainfall along the Florida gulf coast caused significant damage and left hundreds of thousands of residents without power. One death occurred in the state after a tree fell on a homeless man's tent near Ocala. Hermine was the first hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Wilma on October 24, 2005.
Mysuncoast.com
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The quip “Waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle” seems about right for Invest 98L. We will keep waiting until possibly late Saturday to early Sunday before the models get a handle on the actual closed low pressure system. From there we will see a lot less uncertainty beginning Sunday.
fox35orlando.com
Puerto Ricans flock to Central Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona
ORLANDO, Fla. - More people are escaping the devastation in Puerto Rico and looking for help in Central Florida. FOX 35 was at Orlando International Airport as flights landed from San Juan this morning, five days after Hurricane Fiona struck. "Even though there weren’t too much strong winds, just so...
fox35orlando.com
Here are hurricane emergency numbers to call throughout Central Florida if you need help
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Tropical Depression 9 expected to become Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days, it will be helpful to know what to do when in a situation where you need help. Here are emergency numbers listed by county in Central Florida to call if you...
Comments / 0