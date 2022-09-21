ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Life-threatening rip currents at Florida beaches this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 73 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 91 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: Main concerns remain life-threatening rip currents at ALL Central Florida Atlantic beaches. Breaking waves in the 4-6' range with a few larger waves at times. A "longshore" will also be at play at all time today through the weekend. A longshore current is a fast-moving channel of water that races from North to South. This current will be encountered immediately upon entering the surf zone.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando International Airport preparing for Tropical Storm Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Out of an abundance of caution, the Orlando International Airport has begun preparations for Tropical Depression 9's anticipated landfall next week. The airport said they are implementing pre-storm procedures at both the International airport and Orlando Executive Airport. A portion of these pre-storm procedures includes postponing the...
ORLANDO, FL
City
Orlando, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane preparation: What should you be doing now?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Tropical Depression 9 projected to make landfall in Florida next week, residents may want to prepare for the storm before it hits the Sunshine state. The Florida Division of Emergency Management is encouraging Floridians to review their disaster preparedness plans and listen to all orders from local officials.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Now is the time to plan, prepare as Ian heads to Florida

MIAMI - As South Florida keeps tabs on a tropical storm making its way across the central Caribbean, now is the time to prepare for any possible impacts.Tropical Storm Ian is moving to the west-northwest and is forecast to become a tropical storm and then a hurricane late weekend into early next week. South Florida is included in the forecast cone from early to the middle of next week. Although there is still some uncertainty regarding exactly where this will end up, for now, everyone should monitor the storm's progress and have a hurricane plan and supplies ready to go."Now is...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
ESTERO, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Polk County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. POLK COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. POLK COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. POLK COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
POLK COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox13news.com

State of Emergency declared in 24 Florida counties, including 9 in Bay Area ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 24 Florida counties, including nine in the Tampa Bay area, ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Pasco, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties are all included under the State of Emergency, the governor's office said. Governor DeSantis has also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration for potential impacts from the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Hermine hit Florida in 2016: Will it happen for a second time?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Six years ago, Hurricane Hermine struck Florida as the first hurricane to hit the state in eleven years. On Sept. 2, 2016, Hermine made landfall just east of St. Marks, Florida at 1:30 a.m. Storm surge and heavy rainfall along the Florida gulf coast caused significant damage and left hundreds of thousands of residents without power. One death occurred in the state after a tree fell on a homeless man's tent near Ocala. Hermine was the first hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Wilma on October 24, 2005.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Models trending east putting Florida more at risk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The quip “Waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle” seems about right for Invest 98L. We will keep waiting until possibly late Saturday to early Sunday before the models get a handle on the actual closed low pressure system. From there we will see a lot less uncertainty beginning Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Puerto Ricans flock to Central Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona

ORLANDO, Fla. - More people are escaping the devastation in Puerto Rico and looking for help in Central Florida. FOX 35 was at Orlando International Airport as flights landed from San Juan this morning, five days after Hurricane Fiona struck. "Even though there weren’t too much strong winds, just so...
ORLANDO, FL

Community Policy