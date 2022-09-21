ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FOX Sports

Allen-Diggs, Stafford-Kupp among top NFL QB-WR duos

Which quarterback-wide receivers pairings are the best in the NFL?. On Thursday, FOX Sports' Greg Jennings joined "The Carton Show" to discuss his top three QB-WR duos — and he revealed which pair fell just short of his list. Let's dive in. 1. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, Buffalo...
NFL
FOX Sports

Darrelle Revis, first-ballot HOF? Inside the numbers of 9 new nominees

Who says players in the trenches don't get the credit they deserve?. Six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas and seven-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dwight Freeney headline the list of nine first-year eligible players for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Joining Thomas and Freeney as first-year hopefuls...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reveals expectations vs. Lions after Kirk Cousins' Week 2 struggles

To say that the Minnesota Vikings struggled in Week 2 is an understatement. The Philadelphia Eagles ran circles around the Vikings, with cornerback Darius Slay leading the charge with a masterclass defensive performance shutting down Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Nevertheless, quarterback Kirk Cousins has to play better, throwing three interceptions (with only touchdown) on a rather wasteful 27 out of 46 on pass attempts, having been outdueled by Jalen Hurts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Keys To Beating Houston Texans In Week 3

The Chicago Bears look to regroup after Week 2's disaster. They try to do that when they host Lovie Smith and the winless Houston Texans. Ok, so we can all agree that the Chicago Bears game last week against the Green Bay Packers was a debacle. We saw the defense miss tackles like it did last season. Also, the offense could not move the ball. They again had a game in which the quarterback completed single-digit completions and throw for less than 100 yards.
CHICAGO, IL

