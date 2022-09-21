Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Allen-Diggs, Stafford-Kupp among top NFL QB-WR duos
Which quarterback-wide receivers pairings are the best in the NFL?. On Thursday, FOX Sports' Greg Jennings joined "The Carton Show" to discuss his top three QB-WR duos — and he revealed which pair fell just short of his list. Let's dive in. 1. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, Buffalo...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Darrelle Revis, first-ballot HOF? Inside the numbers of 9 new nominees
Who says players in the trenches don't get the credit they deserve?. Six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas and seven-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dwight Freeney headline the list of nine first-year eligible players for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Joining Thomas and Freeney as first-year hopefuls...
NFL・
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown named NFC Player of the Week
Dan Campbell called him “a pit bull that plays receiver,” and after leading the Detroit Lions to their first win of the season Sunday against the Washington Commanders, Amon-Ra St. Brown is NFC Offensive Player of the Week. St. Brown caught nine passes for 116 yards and two...
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reveals expectations vs. Lions after Kirk Cousins’ Week 2 struggles
To say that the Minnesota Vikings struggled in Week 2 is an understatement. The Philadelphia Eagles ran circles around the Vikings, with cornerback Darius Slay leading the charge with a masterclass defensive performance shutting down Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Nevertheless, quarterback Kirk Cousins has to play better, throwing three interceptions (with only touchdown) on a rather wasteful 27 out of 46 on pass attempts, having been outdueled by Jalen Hurts.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Keys To Beating Houston Texans In Week 3
The Chicago Bears look to regroup after Week 2’s disaster. They try to do that when they host Lovie Smith and the winless Houston Texans. Ok, so we can all agree that the Chicago Bears game last week against the Green Bay Packers was a debacle. We saw the defense miss tackles like it did last season. Also, the offense could not move the ball. They again had a game in which the quarterback completed single-digit completions and throw for less than 100 yards.
Green Bay Packers: 3 key players to watch in Week 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup, including Aaron Jones
There were plenty of strong player performances on Sunday night from the Green Bay Packers in their 27-10 win over
FOX Sports
TB12 vs. Aaron Rodgers, Jaguars upset Chargers top Colin's Week 3 picks | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his NFL Blazin' 5 picks of Week 3, including the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Los Angeles Chargers and Tom Brady defeating the Green Bay Packers. What are your hot picks?
