WSBS

These Six 32 Ounce Movie Cups Were a Big Hit with MA Kids in 1992

One of my first memories of seeing a movie in a drive-in setting was back in the summer of 1989. My family took me to Coury's Drive-In in northern Berkshire County (North Adams) to see "Batman" starring Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and Kim Basinger. Even though Tim Burton's take on the superhero classic was a bit dark, I absolutely loved it and I was off to the races when it came to collecting Batman toys and trading cards from that movie.
WSBS

This Halloween Attraction Is Just A 1 Hour Drive From The Berkshires

Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
City
Seacoast Current

Fans of Queen Elizabeth and England Will Adore These 2 British Stores in Maine, Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. "Cheerio" and "Keep Calm and Carry On" are typically what Americans think British folks say. The fact is that many do, but most who live in the British Empire do not say those lines regularly.
Z107.3

Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best pizza in New Hampshire

We wanted to know where to find the best pizza in New Hampshire, and our viewers gave us their picks. The folks at the Pizza Barn make their own dough and sauce, as well as grind and blend their own cheese. 4. Mary's Pizza in Gorham. Many viewers love Mary's...
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Ma
WSBS

Hidden Gems On The Mohawk Trail

One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. Remember that we are in the winter months so the Mohawk trail can get a little sketchy so drive safely. It is also beautiful any time of the year.
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List

When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
whdh.com

WATCH: Truck rolls into ocean on Martha’s Vineyard

VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. (WHDH)– A truck rolled through a Martha’s Vineyard street before ending up in the ocean. Footage captured the dump truck as it rolled down the street, barely missing cars and other objects before hitting the beach and plunging into the water at Vineyard Haven Harbor.
WSBS

Before It Gets Real Cold We’ll See More In the Berkshires

Since I have lived here in the Berkshires for years now, most of the time in rural areas, I always thought I would see a bear somewhere along the line. My first experience was living in Hinsdale when we first moved here. Getting ready to go to work I leave out really early in the morning.
WSBS

The Berkshires Has Two of the Best Fall Hikes in Massachusetts

Happy first day of Fall, everyone! We all know how beautiful the Berkshires can be as soon as the Fall season hits. If you like to go hiking, you get to experience that much more of it from the scenery you'll experience. It just so happens two of Massachusetts' best Fall hikes are right here in the Berkshires. Can you guess where they are?
WSBS

Will a Popular Costume Store Make a Return to the Berkshires This Year?

One thing I loved as a kid around Halloween time was shopping for a costume. Really though, what kid didn't enjoy costume shopping for Halloween? I would have a blast looking at the costumes at the former Funnybones store on Eagle Street in North Adams. I would walk into the shop and just stare at the Michael Myers mask behind the counter. Actually, I would dream and drool about the mask more than stare. I wanted that mask so badly but at $50-$60, it wasn't a reality at the time. It wasn't until I was a teenager that I saved up enough of my own money from my paper route to purchase the iconic mask from the legendary John Carpenter film.
WSBS

WSBS

