MLB World Reacts To Yankees Broadcaster Trade News

There's a chance that Michael Kay will be able to call the next New York Yankee game on Friday. Kay is in play on a loaner deal that could see him call the game for Apple. This is important because Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League home run record (61).
Could Aaron Judge Sign With Red Sox? Vegas Gives Extremely Promising Odds

Is momentum building for Aaron Judge to switch sides of the storied rivalry?. While most would consider the upcoming four-game set a chance for Judge to capture both the all-time American League home run record and the AL Triple Crown, oddsmakers see the series as a chance for the slugger to audition for his next team, the Boston Red Sox.
MLB World Reacts To Unique National Anthem Before Yankees Game

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees took the field for a game against the Boston Red Sox. Before the game kicked off, though, there was a unique national anthem put on by a former Yankee great. Five-time All-Star Bernie Williams performed the national anthem with his guitar. "Thank you...
Aaron Judge's Parents Adopted Him, and He Wouldn't Be a Yankee Without Them

Thirty years ago on April 26, 1992, a little boy by the name of Aaron James Judge was born. The next day, he was adopted. In the three decades since, Judge has gone from multi-sport high school athlete to Fresno State first-rounder and now MLB's most prolific home run hitter. Judge tied Babe Ruth's mark for 60 home runs in a single season, leaving him just shy of Roger Maris' American League record of 61, which baseball purists still consider the MLB record.
Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
Red Sox visit the Yankees to begin 4-game series

Boston Red Sox (72-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (90-58, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -170, Red Sox +144;...
Abraham Almonte in center field for Red Sox on Saturday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Almonte will take over center field after Robert Refsnyder was benched in New York. In a matchup versus Yankees' righty Domingo German, our models project Almonte to score 8.4 FanDuel points.
Judge still at 60, Red Sox still fall 7-5 to Yankees

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris' American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019.Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the...
Red Sox's Alex Cora Says He Is 'Prepared To Bring Xander (Bogaerts) Back'

If you are in the camp of wanting shortstop Xander Bogaerts to play out the rest of his career with the Boston Red Sox, then manager Alex Cora's latest comments will inspire much-needed optimism. “I do believe going into whatever situation comes up in the upcoming weeks or months, whatever,...
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill

Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
Yankees rally to beat Red Sox, Aaron Judge remains shy of record

Aaron Judge remained at 60 homers and the surging New York Yankees beat the visiting Boston Red Sox, 5-4, Friday night. The Yankees (92-58) won on a two-out RBI single in the eighth by Jose Trevino after pinch hitter Harrison Bader walked and reached third on Matt Strahm's throwing error on a stolen base attempt.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream: Where To Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Online

Aaron Judge will once again attempt to go yard as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a crucial four-game series. Last night, the Yankees concluded their two-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates by putting up 14 runs in a blowout victory. Judge went two for four, but the New York slugger is still at 60 home runs as the Bronx Bombers begin their series with the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA) takes the hill for New York tonight, while Boston counters with Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA). Which team will take a 1-0 series lead? We’re about to find out.
