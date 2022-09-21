Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec's Blasting Homers For WooSox, But Biggest Flaw Remains
If you've seen the headlines coming out of Triple-Worcester, you'd think first baseman Bobby Dalbec is starting to turn a corner. He's seen a noticeable spike in power and the coaching staff is raving about his work ethic. However, the 6-foot-4, 227-pound slugger has yet to solve, or even improve...
MLB World Reacts To Yankees Broadcaster Trade News
There's a chance that Michael Kay will be able to call the next New York Yankee game on Friday. Kay is in play on a loaner deal that could see him call the game for Apple. This is important because Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League home run record (61).
Yardbarker
Could Aaron Judge Sign With Red Sox? Vegas Gives Extremely Promising Odds
Is momentum building for Aaron Judge to switch sides of the storied rivalry?. While most would consider the upcoming four-game set a chance for Judge to capture both the all-time American League home run record and the AL Triple Crown, oddsmakers see the series as a chance for the slugger to audition for his next team, the Boston Red Sox.
MLB World Reacts To Unique National Anthem Before Yankees Game
On Thursday night, the New York Yankees took the field for a game against the Boston Red Sox. Before the game kicked off, though, there was a unique national anthem put on by a former Yankee great. Five-time All-Star Bernie Williams performed the national anthem with his guitar. "Thank you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Judge's Parents Adopted Him, and He Wouldn't Be a Yankee Without Them
Thirty years ago on April 26, 1992, a little boy by the name of Aaron James Judge was born. The next day, he was adopted. In the three decades since, Judge has gone from multi-sport high school athlete to Fresno State first-rounder and now MLB's most prolific home run hitter. Judge tied Babe Ruth's mark for 60 home runs in a single season, leaving him just shy of Roger Maris' American League record of 61, which baseball purists still consider the MLB record.
MLB・
Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez will miss rest of regular season with shoulder injury
SNY lost a key member of its New York Mets broadcast booth after former Mets legend Keith Hernandez suffered a shoulder injury this week. Hernandez's boothmate, Gary Cohen announced Hernandez wouldn't call the rest of the Mets' regular season games while he recovers from shoulder surgery. Hernandez reportedly fell after dropping his phone and glasses.
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Wants To Foil Aaron Judge's Triple Crown Run In Bronx
The greatest rivalry in sports will add a new chapter this weekend in New York. The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for a four-game series starting Thursday night. Although the fight for the top of the American League East is wrapped up, another title is at stake.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live on September 22
On September 22 at 7:15 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on FOX. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer
This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
FOX Sports
Red Sox visit the Yankees to begin 4-game series
Boston Red Sox (72-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (90-58, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -170, Red Sox +144;...
numberfire.com
Abraham Almonte in center field for Red Sox on Saturday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Almonte will take over center field after Robert Refsnyder was benched in New York. In a matchup versus Yankees' righty Domingo German, our models project Almonte to score 8.4 FanDuel points.
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will begin an intense four-game series on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge still at 60, Red Sox still fall 7-5 to Yankees
By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris' American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019.Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Alex Cora Says He Is 'Prepared To Bring Xander (Bogaerts) Back'
If you are in the camp of wanting shortstop Xander Bogaerts to play out the rest of his career with the Boston Red Sox, then manager Alex Cora's latest comments will inspire much-needed optimism. “I do believe going into whatever situation comes up in the upcoming weeks or months, whatever,...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill
Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez Believes Highly-Touted Red Sox Pitcher Has Cy Young Potential
Although the Boston Red Sox are officially eliminated from playoff contention this season, the future is looking bright. Thursday night’s loss to the New York Yankees means the Red Sox officially won’t be playing come October, as they fall to 72-77 on the season. While this is disappointing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Yankees rally to beat Red Sox, Aaron Judge remains shy of record
Aaron Judge remained at 60 homers and the surging New York Yankees beat the visiting Boston Red Sox, 5-4, Friday night. The Yankees (92-58) won on a two-out RBI single in the eighth by Jose Trevino after pinch hitter Harrison Bader walked and reached third on Matt Strahm's throwing error on a stolen base attempt.
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream: Where To Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Online
Aaron Judge will once again attempt to go yard as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a crucial four-game series. Last night, the Yankees concluded their two-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates by putting up 14 runs in a blowout victory. Judge went two for four, but the New York slugger is still at 60 home runs as the Bronx Bombers begin their series with the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA) takes the hill for New York tonight, while Boston counters with Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA). Which team will take a 1-0 series lead? We’re about to find out.
Comments / 1