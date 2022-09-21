Read full article on original website
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
Rangers Save Woman After Horse Throws Her On New York Hiking Trail
New York State Forest Rangers recently received a call from Lewis County about a 32-year-old woman in significant pain on the Independence Wild Forest horse trails. She was unable to get up and needed help getting to the hospital safely. The woman was enjoying the beautiful Otter Creek horse trails...
Big Fight at Stevens Field Leads to Multiple Injuries but No Cooperation in Rome, New York
Police are asking for help from the victims of a crime in the city of Rome, as they investigate an alleged fight with injuries. Officers with the Rome Police Department (RPD) were called to an area near the park at Stevens Field at the intersection of Frederick Street and West Court Street at approximately 5:00pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a large fight. The Rome Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance also responded to te scene.
whcuradio.com
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
Central NY Deputy Always Finding Way To Lead His Community By Example
Hero's and leaders can come in all shapes and sizes... this one happens to live, work and serve in Madison County. Here's an individual who always goes above and beyond what's required. Deputy Jones is a proud member of the Madison County Sherriff's Office. He's been a member for years, always leading by example and putting others ahead of himself.
House of the Week: Saved from demolition, this Northside Syracuse home puts smiles on people’s faces
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When Ed Morris was growing up in Syracuse, he was well aware of the house at 501 Court Street. “When I was a kid, that corner was my bus stop,” he remembered. “It was a scary looking house. I was always scared of it. It looked like a haunted house.”
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Campion Road Ramp to Routes 5/8/12 in Utica and New Hartford
A traffic advisory is in effect for the Oneida County city of Utica and the town of New Hartford, New York. Weather permitting, the Campion Road ramp to Routes 5/8/12 northbound will be temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 7:00am to 12:00noon. The temporary ramp closure...
Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire
JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
cortlandvoice.com
Person shoots animal in the head
Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
New York State Man Accused of Stealing Fire Truck and Going on Joyride
9-1-1 CBS is reporting that the 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole a $500,000 dollar fire truck, that was parked in front of the Gloversville fire department Friday morning. From there, this brazen thief proceeded to take the emergency vehicle around town on an early morning joyride. There is no word if...
WCAX
DNA test confirms animal killed in NY was wolf, not coyote
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf, state environmental officials said Thursday. The results reviewed this week contradicted an initial analysis that had concluded it was an Eastern coyote, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
City of Syracuse says recycling bins can now be picked up at 8 locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse is increasing the number of places where residents can pick up recycling bins, easing the burden of having to travel to the Department of Public Works or City Hall. The city will allow recycling bins to be picked up at eight locations across...
Get Inspired To Decorate This Halloween In The City Of Rome New York
It’s time to get spooky and the City of Rome New York this Halloween. Do you love decorating?. The City of Rome will be hosting a community-wide Halloween Decorating contest for homes all across the city. According to their Facebook page, the entry period to submit will begin on October 1st and run until October 26th. Voting will begin October 27th to October 30th. What the city is looking for is for residents to have their decorations on display the weekend of Halloween, October 28th through October 30th from 7PM to 9:30PM.
Aliens Are Back For Out of This World Halloween Experience at CNY Farm
The aliens are back for an out-of-this-world Halloween experience at one Central New York Farm. Have a fun haunted night with the aliens as they stroll around Wagner Farms in Rome, New York. Make plans to attend the family-friendly Halloween event on Saturday, September 24 from 6 PM until 9:30 PM.
WKTV
Police investigating brawl at Rome park
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
First electric vehicle-only dealership proposed in Onondaga County
Manlius, N.Y. – A Chicago-based developer wants to put an auto dealership that exclusively sells electric vehicles in the town of Manlius. Electric Car Sales & Service would be located at 5427 North Burdick St., in what was formerly Fayetteville Dodge.
WKTV
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
