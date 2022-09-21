ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Daily Montanan

An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says

More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said.
Daily Mail

Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment after parents called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle instead of being disciplined with suspensions

A Missouri school district has reinstated corporal punishment after parents reportedly called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle, the superintendent claimed. Cassville R-IV School District, located near the Arkansas border, has implemented corporal punishment as a 'last resort' going into the 2022-23 school year.
The Atlantic

The Problem With Kindergarten

When Ojeya Cruz Banks moved to Ohio from New Zealand several years ago, she was overwhelmed by the logistics of uprooting her life. But Cruz Banks, a Denison University professor and a single mom, who is also my neighbor and friend, was relieved to find a house next to a public elementary school. She assumed that she would be able to walk to pick up her daughter—a needed convenience given that she didn’t yet have a car. Unfortunately, when she went to register her daughter for kindergarten, she was met with an unpleasant surprise: The only available option was a half-day program that would bus students to a day-care center on the outskirts of town for the afternoon. The district did offer a limited number of full-day slots, but those had all been claimed in a lottery earlier that spring and came with a tuition cost. “I was like, ‘Cost me? What? Public school costs money here?’” she told me.
The 74

Traditional University Teacher Ed Programs Face Enrollment Declines, Staff Cuts

The pandemic has exacerbated a troubling national trend: Fewer potential teachers are entering the profession. Nearly every state lost a large proportion of teaching candidates between 2010 and 2018, according to a Center for American Progress report — and the pandemic has further strained traditional colleges and universities programs, many of which face declining enrollment
FOXBusiness

Kansas company stiffed by Vietnam, demands action

A Kansas construction company claims it is owed millions of dollars by a government-owned company in Vietnam — and now it wants the U.S. government to intervene. The family-owned business, Hall Brothers, Inc. says it has been trying to get the state-owned Vietnamese company to pay up for years for work it did in the communist country. Starting back in the early 2000s, Hall Brothers paved dozens of miles of highway. They say they received partial payments at first, but then the payments stopped coming in.
24/7 Wall St.

Best Dive Bar in Every State

Like "speakeasy," "dive bar" is a term whose meaning has evolved over time. A speakeasy used to be a strictly illegal drinking place, whether high-tone or lowbrow, whose patrons were subject to arrest if they were discovered (and possibly to poisoning from bathtub gin if that's what they drank); today, it seems to just mean
athleticbusiness.com

Maryland High School Enacts New Security Plan After Brawl at Football Game

The Montgomery County (Md.) School District is looking to implement new security measures after a brawl erupted at a recent varsity football game. According to the local Fox affiliate, at least one coach involved in the fight between Gaithersburg and Northwest High School football teams may face assault charges.
