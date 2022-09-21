Read full article on original website
An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says
WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said. “What I […] The post An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment after parents called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle instead of being disciplined with suspensions
A Missouri school district has reinstated corporal punishment after parents reportedly called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle, the superintendent claimed. Cassville R-IV School District, located near the Arkansas border, has implemented corporal punishment as a 'last resort' going into the 2022-23 school year. 'It shall...
The Problem With Kindergarten
When Ojeya Cruz Banks moved to Ohio from New Zealand several years ago, she was overwhelmed by the logistics of uprooting her life. But Cruz Banks, a Denison University professor and a single mom, who is also my neighbor and friend, was relieved to find a house next to a public elementary school. She assumed that she would be able to walk to pick up her daughter—a needed convenience given that she didn’t yet have a car. Unfortunately, when she went to register her daughter for kindergarten, she was met with an unpleasant surprise: The only available option was a half-day program that would bus students to a day-care center on the outskirts of town for the afternoon. The district did offer a limited number of full-day slots, but those had all been claimed in a lottery earlier that spring and came with a tuition cost. “I was like, ‘Cost me? What? Public school costs money here?’” she told me.
Traditional University Teacher Ed Programs Face Enrollment Declines, Staff Cuts
The pandemic has exacerbated a troubling national trend: Fewer potential teachers are entering the profession. Nearly every state lost a large proportion of teaching candidates between 2010 and 2018, according to a Center for American Progress report — and the pandemic has further strained traditional colleges and universities programs, many of which face declining enrollment […]
Bellingham Public Schools investigation confirms football hazing activity at Sehome High School
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An investigation confirmed a hazing incident involving the football team at Sehome High School, according to Bellingham Public Schools. As a result, the school's football team had to forfeit last week's game. Due to student privacy laws, the district will not share details about what happened....
Missouri school district brings back spanking for unruly children
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Spanking is staging a comeback this school year in the classrooms of one small town in southwestern Missouri, where the district will now allow corporal punishment for any unruly student whose parents give their blessing.
Maryland High School Enacts New Security Plan After Brawl at Football Game
The Montgomery County (Md.) School District is looking to implement new security measures after a brawl erupted at a recent varsity football game. According to the local Fox affiliate, at least one coach involved in the fight between Gaithersburg and Northwest High School football teams may face assault charges. Fox...
