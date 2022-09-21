ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

Tyvak International SRL to Participate in NASA DART Impact Event

TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Tyvak International SRL, a leading European nano and microsatellite provider based in Torino, Italy, today announced it will participate in the NASA DART Impact Event on September 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, located on campus at Johns Hopkins University. Tyvak International’s Vice President of Programs and Program Manager for the Hera Milani satellite, Margherita Cardi, will help operate ESA’s Hera display at the event and will be available for media questions. DART impact is scheduled for 7:14 p.m. ET that day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005380/en/ Tyvak International SRL to Participate in NASA DART Impact Event
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Rocket Propellant#Space Exploration#Artemis#The Space Launch System#Orion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
scitechdaily.com

NASA on Track for Artemis I Cryogenic Demonstration Test on Wednesday

NASA remains on schedule for an Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test on Wednesday, September 21. In the days since the previous launch attempt, engineering teams have analyzed the seals that were replaced on an interface for the liquid hydrogen fuel line between the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the mobile launcher. They also adjusted procedures for loading cryogenic, or supercold, propellants into the rocket. A small indentation was discovered by engineers on the eight-inch-diameter liquid hydrogen seal. It may have been a contributing factor to the leak on the previous launch attempt.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy