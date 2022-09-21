Read full article on original website
Inside The Locker Room
In this week's Inside The Locker Room we update the list of basketball recruits visiting Indiana over the next few weeks, look at their recruitments, update prospects the IU basketball coaching staff visited this week, look at key storylines from this week's IU basketball media day, and bring you comments on IU from a dozen football prospects who recently visited Indiana.
Chalk Talk: Wenzel names 'Leaders of the Week'
“Leaders of the Week” were named Sept. 16 at Wenzel Elementary in Sturgis. Here is a roundup, with teacher comments. Miss. Hibbard’s class. Abby does a great job of taking care of everyone in her world. She worries about all of us and wants everyone to be ok at all times. This week she counted to 100 on her first try! Great work Abby.
