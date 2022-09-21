ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: where does the state's marijuana tax revenue go?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing number of dispensaries in western Massachusetts selling recreational marijuana taxed at 20%, we’re getting answers on where all that money is going. Born and raised in Springfield, 6 Brick’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Eying Chicken Keeping Ordinance

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules Subcommittee is looking at a process to make the keeping of chickens more affordable. The councilors heard a petition on Monday from Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky requesting to amend the city ordinance for keeping chickens. City Solicitor Stephen Pagnotta and Director of Community Development Justine Dodds were asked to weigh in.
PITTSFIELD, MA
mma.org

Gardner, state join forces to fill empty storefronts

With additional state funding to bolster its ongoing economic development efforts, the city of Gardner seeks to fill vacant storefronts in its business districts and bring more people downtown. In June, the state’s Economic Assistance Coordinating Council approved the designation of two areas — downtown and the nearby Timpany Boulevard...
GARDNER, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Mia Mazzeo of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty offers a gracious home for living and playing on 25+ acres with pond, pool and tennis court, private but close to town.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market

It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

After brutal summer, Red Fire Farm turns to GoFundMe to survive

Owners of the Red Fire Farm have started a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to keep the farm going after a challenging summer. The goal is to raise $200,000 in the next 30 days to keep the farm in operation after the owners say financial challenges are forcing the business to ask for the public’s support, according to Sarah and Ryan Voiland, the farm’s owners. Some challenges from the past year include the rising cost of labor, higher prices for shipping and production costs, and the months-long drought this summer that damaged crops.
MONTAGUE, MA
MassLive.com

Puerto Ricans face issues renewing driver's licenses due to 2010 birth certificate law: 'It's extremely frustrating'

Massachusetts residents who were born in Puerto Rico are calling attempts to renew their licenses or identification in the Bay State a “catch-22.”. That is how Springfield resident Luis Perez described the process, and it has to do with issues Puerto Ricans are facing with getting their birth certificates from the U.S. territory, a document used to prove for U.S. citizenship when renewing a license or ID.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: impact of Massachusetts police reform bill

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into a police reform bill that passed in the Bay State in 2020. The trickle-down effects of this new law are now being seen in local police departments, especially small, rural ones. Kevin Hennessey is the chief of the Russell-Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, MA

