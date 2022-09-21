Read full article on original website
Ware Select Board strikes $10 million agreement with transfer station
WARE — The operator of a construction and demolition debris transfer station and the Select Board of Ware signed a contract that would pay the municipality one dollar for each ton of private waste coming into the facility starting next year. According to the agreement, the town is projected...
‘No confidence’ vote expected to fail at next Greenfield council meeting
Even as residents are pushing for Greenfield City Council members to hold a vote of “no confidence” on the city’s mayor and chief of police, council members are signaling they are opposed to the idea, especially after an earlier attempt failed in the summer. Three councilors spoke...
Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing number of dispensaries in western Massachusetts selling recreational marijuana taxed at 20%, we’re getting answers on where all that money is going. Born and raised in Springfield, 6 Brick’s...
5 new package store licenses sought by Worcester businesses
WORCESTER — City license commissioners are expected to award five new package store licenses at a special meeting next week. The licenses were awarded to the city by the state after Worcester's population rose from 181,045 to 206,518 over a decade, according to the 2020 census. ...
Pittsfield Eying Chicken Keeping Ordinance
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules Subcommittee is looking at a process to make the keeping of chickens more affordable. The councilors heard a petition on Monday from Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky requesting to amend the city ordinance for keeping chickens. City Solicitor Stephen Pagnotta and Director of Community Development Justine Dodds were asked to weigh in.
Gardner, state join forces to fill empty storefronts
With additional state funding to bolster its ongoing economic development efforts, the city of Gardner seeks to fill vacant storefronts in its business districts and bring more people downtown. In June, the state’s Economic Assistance Coordinating Council approved the designation of two areas — downtown and the nearby Timpany Boulevard...
Holyoke cannabis committee looking for volunteers
The Holyoke Office of Planning & Economic Development (OPED) is asking for volunteers to serve on the city's Cannabis Citizens Review Committee (CCRC).
Westfield Planning Board agrees to postpone Target warehouse hearing
WESTFIELD — The 80 or so residents who filled Council Chambers Sept. 20 for the Planning Board’s continued hearing on the Target Corp. distribution warehouse facility left after 10 minutes, when board Chair William Carellas announced that the company had asked for a continuance until Oct. 4, and the board voted to accept it.
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
Now is the time to look for home heating assistance
The cost of heating your home is going to increase this year and according to the federal government, the war in Ukraine is the primary reason.
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Mia Mazzeo of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty offers a gracious home for living and playing on 25+ acres with pond, pool and tennis court, private but close to town.
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
New asphalt treatment in Springfield to help cool urban locations
The state's Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is celebrating Climate Week this week, and officials were in Springfield on Thursday to demonstrate a new asphalt treatment aimed at cooling down urban areas.
After brutal summer, Red Fire Farm turns to GoFundMe to survive
Owners of the Red Fire Farm have started a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to keep the farm going after a challenging summer. The goal is to raise $200,000 in the next 30 days to keep the farm in operation after the owners say financial challenges are forcing the business to ask for the public’s support, according to Sarah and Ryan Voiland, the farm’s owners. Some challenges from the past year include the rising cost of labor, higher prices for shipping and production costs, and the months-long drought this summer that damaged crops.
Massachusetts Day at Big E: Governor Baker to visit
Thursday is Massachusetts Day at the Big E, and to celebrate the fair's host state, there will be special guests, including Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno seeks ways to curb panhandling downtown
SPRINGFIELD - Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is directing the Law Department to review what the city may legally to do curb panhandling on city streets and at major intersections in response to an increase in complaints from the public. Specifically, Sarno is asking the Law Department to determine whether...
5 Beloved Vacant Pittsfield Restaurants That Need To Come Back
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer was on with us on Wednesday and of course I assume she knows everything there is to know about the city at all times, so I pop the question. When is Tahiti reopening? To my chagrin, she had no idea!. For the sake of this post,...
Puerto Ricans face issues renewing driver’s licenses due to 2010 birth certificate law: ‘It’s extremely frustrating’
Massachusetts residents who were born in Puerto Rico are calling attempts to renew their licenses or identification in the Bay State a “catch-22.”. That is how Springfield resident Luis Perez described the process, and it has to do with issues Puerto Ricans are facing with getting their birth certificates from the U.S. territory, a document used to prove for U.S. citizenship when renewing a license or ID.
Getting Answers: impact of Massachusetts police reform bill
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into a police reform bill that passed in the Bay State in 2020. The trickle-down effects of this new law are now being seen in local police departments, especially small, rural ones. Kevin Hennessey is the chief of the Russell-Montgomery...
