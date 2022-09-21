Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to SeeMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
What to Expect at Philly AIDS Thrift Fall FestivalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
Packers vs. Buccaneers: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 3
No two teams in the NFC have won more games since 2020 than the Green Bay Packers (1-1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0), who will face off in an early-season conference showdown on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. The Packers are 27-8 since 2020. The Buccaneers are a game...
McNabb discusses Hurts vs. Wentz and Eagles' Super Bowl chances
Donovan McNabb discusses Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Week 3 matchup in Washington D.C.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saints’ Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara get concerning injury updates ahead of game vs. Panthers
The New Orleans Saints enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record as they look to get back to winning ways against the Carolina Panthers. At this point, however, the Saints seem to be in danger of having to sit both Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara due to their respective injuries.
Eagles vs. Commanders: 6 matchups to watch on defense
The Washington Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 at FedEx Field to open the 2022 NFC East slate for both teams. The Eagles are 2-2 against the Commanders over the past two years and hold an 80-78-6 advantage all-time in the longtime series. With both teams preparing...
NBC Sports
Week 3 picks: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Dolphins and more
STEELERS (1-1) at BROWNS (1-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. Despite each starting off 1-0, the Steelers and Browns both lost close matchups in Week 2 against a couple of not-so-fearsome AFC East teams. (Hint: Not the Bills or Dolphins.) They'll have the chance to rebound with a divisional contest on a short week.
NFL・
17 former Eagles nominated for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
The NFL just announced that nine players in their first year of eligibility are among the list of 129 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The list of first-time nominees includes running back Chris Johnson, Philadelphia native Jahri Evans, offensive linemen Joe Thomas, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebackers NaVorro Bowman and James Harrison, defensive backs Kam Chancellor and Darrelle Revis, and punter Shane Lechler.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eagles look to improve to 3-0 at NFC East rival Commanders
PHILADELPHIA (2-0) at WASHINGTON (1-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox BETTING LINE: Eagles by 6½ according to FanDuel Sportsbook AGAINST THE SPREAD: Philadelphia 1-1; Washington 1-1
Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst from 24-7 win over Vikings in Week 2
The Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFC East after defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurt was a true dual-threat, completing 26 of 31 attempts for 333 passing yards while adding 55 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Philadelphia’s...
FOX Sports
Falcons' Mariota and Seahawks' Smith on similar NFL paths
SEATTLE (AP) — Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith are living similar NFL lives these days. Both have been cast off and discarded by other teams in the past. Both are currently with franchises in some mode of rebuild. And both are trying to prove they are more than just...
Comments / 0