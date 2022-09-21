ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Eying Chicken Keeping Ordinance

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules Subcommittee is looking at a process to make the keeping of chickens more affordable. The councilors heard a petition on Monday from Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky requesting to amend the city ordinance for keeping chickens. City Solicitor Stephen Pagnotta and Director of Community Development Justine Dodds were asked to weigh in.
wgbh.org

Worcester city councilors react to 'disheartening' racial equity audit

Worcester city councilors say they’re frustrated but not surprised about the findings of an audit of city departments showing that non-white employees experience a toxic work environment. The audit, which was conducted this year by the firm Letterman White Consulting, involved interviews and surveys of dozens of employees in...
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Awarded $100k Green Communities Grant

(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield has been awarded just over $100,000 for a Green Communities Grant. The grant will fund the purchase of two all-electric vehicles for the Building Inspections and Health Department totaling $30,000; an Electric Vehicle charging station to accommodate the vehicles for $7,500; and upgrade to the wastewater plant heating system. The wastewater plant will replace their oil-fired heating equipment with high-efficiency heat pumps and a heat pump hot water heater. This will be the final step in the City replacing all of their oil-heating systems in their all-season facilities.
wamc.org

Sunday’s “Change for Miguel” rally to renew calls for police reform, investment in mental health after March police killing of Pittsfielder

A march and rally Sunday in Pittsfield, Massachusetts will mark six months since the police killing of Miguel Estrella. Estrella’s shooting in the depths of a mental health crisis on March 25th devastated Pittsfield’s tight-knit West Side community and has inspired calls for the city to change its approach to policing in the months since.
westernmassnews.com

Northampton School Committee holds emergency meeting following bomb threat

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After a bomb threat in Northampton last week, the school committee’s held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss the incident and safety protocols. No one from the community spoke out about the incident during public comment. But, the superintendent did address shortcomings and concerns school...
WCAX

Vt. family sues school district over vaccination mistake

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro family is suing the Windham Southeast School District after they say their son was vaccinated at a school clinic against their wishes. According to court documents, the clinic happened last November at the Academy School in Brattleboro. The complaint states that the Politella family’s six-year-old son was mistaken for another student and was vaccinated without the family’s consent. The family’s lawyer says after negotiations failed with the school district and the state, the family filed suit. The family accuses the school of gross negligence and says the vaccination caused great emotional harm.
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Gardens residents protest over living conditions

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents at Springfield Gardens still say they are still looking for relief from what they call unsafe living conditions. This time, they are taking their protests to the attorney’s office that represents their landlord. About a dozen Springfield Gardens residents protested Friday afternoon. Western Mass...
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Council Reviews Tax Title Process

(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield’s Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday and discussed the current tax title process, what some residents have called “equity theft,” with Treasurer-Collector Kelly Varner and attorney Iris Leahy. Varner and Leahy what was described as a methodical, fair, and lengthy process for issuing notices to residents who owe property taxes, the effort the city makes to work with residents and the opportunity to make payment plans, and what happens if it goes to land court including potential foreclosure and loss of equity. In response to the ten recommendations brought to the committee by resident Al Norman, there are some things the city is unable to do like adding language around the tax title process to tax bills however they are working with Mayor Wedegartner to potentially add some of this language to the website. Ways and Means will continue their discussion on this topic at their next meeting before sending a recommendation to city council.
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing number of dispensaries in western Massachusetts selling recreational marijuana taxed at 20%, we’re getting answers on where all that money is going. Born and raised in Springfield, 6 Brick’s...
