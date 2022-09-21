Read full article on original website
Tabling Greenfield police audit, councilors say evidence of racism obvious
A motion for a $100,000 audit of the police department got tabled by the Greenfield City Council on Wednesday night, with a majority of councilors stating that enough evidence already exists of discrimination and racism within the department. A related measure on the agenda calling for a Public Safety Community Task Force did not come up for a vote.
Holyoke cannabis committee looking for volunteers
The Holyoke Office of Planning & Economic Development (OPED) is asking for volunteers to serve on the city's Cannabis Citizens Review Committee (CCRC).
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Eying Chicken Keeping Ordinance
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules Subcommittee is looking at a process to make the keeping of chickens more affordable. The councilors heard a petition on Monday from Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky requesting to amend the city ordinance for keeping chickens. City Solicitor Stephen Pagnotta and Director of Community Development Justine Dodds were asked to weigh in.
wgbh.org
Worcester city councilors react to 'disheartening' racial equity audit
Worcester city councilors say they’re frustrated but not surprised about the findings of an audit of city departments showing that non-white employees experience a toxic work environment. The audit, which was conducted this year by the firm Letterman White Consulting, involved interviews and surveys of dozens of employees in...
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Awarded $100k Green Communities Grant
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield has been awarded just over $100,000 for a Green Communities Grant. The grant will fund the purchase of two all-electric vehicles for the Building Inspections and Health Department totaling $30,000; an Electric Vehicle charging station to accommodate the vehicles for $7,500; and upgrade to the wastewater plant heating system. The wastewater plant will replace their oil-fired heating equipment with high-efficiency heat pumps and a heat pump hot water heater. This will be the final step in the City replacing all of their oil-heating systems in their all-season facilities.
Greenfield residents tell city council of lost trust in police chief, mayor
Greenfield residents spoke up at Wednesday’s city council meeting calling on councilors to vote “no confidence” in Mayor Roxann Wedegartner and Chief of Police Robert Haigh. Nearly every one of the 20 speakers that addressed the council during a public comment period said they had lost trust...
Ware Select Board strikes $10 million agreement with transfer station
WARE — The operator of a construction and demolition debris transfer station and the Select Board of Ware signed a contract that would pay the municipality one dollar for each ton of private waste coming into the facility starting next year. According to the agreement, the town is projected...
wamc.org
Sunday’s “Change for Miguel” rally to renew calls for police reform, investment in mental health after March police killing of Pittsfielder
A march and rally Sunday in Pittsfield, Massachusetts will mark six months since the police killing of Miguel Estrella. Estrella’s shooting in the depths of a mental health crisis on March 25th devastated Pittsfield’s tight-knit West Side community and has inspired calls for the city to change its approach to policing in the months since.
westernmassnews.com
Northampton School Committee holds emergency meeting following bomb threat
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After a bomb threat in Northampton last week, the school committee’s held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss the incident and safety protocols. No one from the community spoke out about the incident during public comment. But, the superintendent did address shortcomings and concerns school...
WCAX
Vt. family sues school district over vaccination mistake
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro family is suing the Windham Southeast School District after they say their son was vaccinated at a school clinic against their wishes. According to court documents, the clinic happened last November at the Academy School in Brattleboro. The complaint states that the Politella family’s six-year-old son was mistaken for another student and was vaccinated without the family’s consent. The family’s lawyer says after negotiations failed with the school district and the state, the family filed suit. The family accuses the school of gross negligence and says the vaccination caused great emotional harm.
TRAFFIC: Upcoming constructions projects in Holyoke
The City of Holyoke held a news conference Wednesday to share the status of several pipeline projects.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens residents protest over living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents at Springfield Gardens still say they are still looking for relief from what they call unsafe living conditions. This time, they are taking their protests to the attorney’s office that represents their landlord. About a dozen Springfield Gardens residents protested Friday afternoon. Western Mass...
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Council Reviews Tax Title Process
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield’s Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday and discussed the current tax title process, what some residents have called “equity theft,” with Treasurer-Collector Kelly Varner and attorney Iris Leahy. Varner and Leahy what was described as a methodical, fair, and lengthy process for issuing notices to residents who owe property taxes, the effort the city makes to work with residents and the opportunity to make payment plans, and what happens if it goes to land court including potential foreclosure and loss of equity. In response to the ten recommendations brought to the committee by resident Al Norman, there are some things the city is unable to do like adding language around the tax title process to tax bills however they are working with Mayor Wedegartner to potentially add some of this language to the website. Ways and Means will continue their discussion on this topic at their next meeting before sending a recommendation to city council.
Westfield Planning Board agrees to postpone Target warehouse hearing
WESTFIELD — The 80 or so residents who filled Council Chambers Sept. 20 for the Planning Board’s continued hearing on the Target Corp. distribution warehouse facility left after 10 minutes, when board Chair William Carellas announced that the company had asked for a continuance until Oct. 4, and the board voted to accept it.
Brattleboro EMS takeover, projected to save money, drains expected surplus
Six months after municipal leaders said the town could take over emergency medical services and save $200,000, the local selectboard has spent the last of those dollars on unanticipated expenses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro EMS takeover, projected to save money, drains expected surplus.
5 new package store licenses sought by Worcester businesses
WORCESTER — City license commissioners are expected to award five new package store licenses at a special meeting next week. The licenses were awarded to the city by the state after Worcester's population rose from 181,045 to 206,518 over a decade, according to the 2020 census. ...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing number of dispensaries in western Massachusetts selling recreational marijuana taxed at 20%, we’re getting answers on where all that money is going. Born and raised in Springfield, 6 Brick’s...
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
