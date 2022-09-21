ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow makes big change after rough start to season

The Cincinnati Bengals look like they might be experiencing a bit of an AFC Championship hangover, and Joe Burrow is doing everything he can to refocus after the rough start. Burrow was asked on Wednesday if he has any thoughts on the way people have reacted on social media to the Bengals’ 0-2 start. The star quarterback said that is not an issue for him because he does not have Instagram and Twitter right now.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Giants announce major new role for Buster Posey

Buster Posey retired as a member of the San Francisco Giants at the end of the 2021 season, but he did not stay out of baseball for long. The Giants announced Wednesday that Posey is joining the team’s ownership group and will sit on the organization’s Board of Directors. There was no announcement regarding how big a share of the Giants Posey purchased, but chairman Greg Johnson told Tyler Kepner of the New York Times that the former catcher was putting “real money” into the organization at its current valuation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady, Bucs reverse course on recent decision

Tom Brady apparently will not be taking a veteran rest day in the middle of every week, after all. A recent report claimed Brady and the Bucs had come up with an arrangement where the 45-year-old quarterback would not practice on Wednesdays. The plan was for Brady to use that day as a veteran personal day, though he was still expected to be at the facility preparing for the Bucs’ upcoming opponent. That has already changed, as Brady was on the practice field with his teammates on Wednesday.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

2 NFL players suspended for substance abuse violations

Two NFL players were suspended by the league for violations of the substance of abuse policy. The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that tight end Brycen Hopkins had been suspended three games for his violation. Hopkins started in place of Tyler Higbee in the Super Bowl, but he hasn’t seen...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Were some Arizona State coaches sabotaging Herm Edwards?

Herm Edwards has been fired as the head coach at Arizona State, and it sounds like there are some within the Sun Devils program that may have helped accelerate the move. Edwards entered the 2022 season on the hot seat. The former NFL head coach was unable to lead the type of turnaround Arizona State had hoped for when he was hired in 2017. According to Doug Haller of The Athletic, there were some people within the Arizona State athletic department who wanted Edwards gone and may have leaked information to help accomplish their goal of ousting him.
TEMPE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers offers clear stance on playing into his 40s

Aaron Rodgers has publicly flirted with retirement recently, though he ultimately returned for the 2022 season. While the Green Bay Packers quarterback does not appear to know exactly when he will walk away from the game, he continues to strongly indicate it will be sooner rather than later. Rodgers made...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Rex Ryan has interesting take on Mahomes-Allen debate

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are regarded as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Both can win games with their arm or their legs, making them incredibly difficult to play against on defense. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who made his name as a defensive coordinator, knows that as well as anyone. However, he had an interesting answer in a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” when asked which quarterback he would rather put together a defensive gameplan for.
NFL
