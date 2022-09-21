Herm Edwards has been fired as the head coach at Arizona State, and it sounds like there are some within the Sun Devils program that may have helped accelerate the move. Edwards entered the 2022 season on the hot seat. The former NFL head coach was unable to lead the type of turnaround Arizona State had hoped for when he was hired in 2017. According to Doug Haller of The Athletic, there were some people within the Arizona State athletic department who wanted Edwards gone and may have leaked information to help accomplish their goal of ousting him.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO