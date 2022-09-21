Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Downtown Louisville intersection to close Monday for emergency repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A part of South 3rd Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be closed Monday, according the Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District. An investigation showed the two streets had a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the clay sewer pipe, and the area will...
Wave 3
Road closure for emergency repair to restrict downtown traffic flow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A portion of South Third Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be shut down beginning Monday or an emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement. Third Street will close to through traffic between W. Liberty and Guthrie streets starting Monday morning. West...
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
WHAS 11
Westbound lanes on Sherman Minton Bridge to close temporarily
Starting at 10 p.m. Sept. 23, crews are scheduled to close all westbound lanes of I-64 of the Sherman Minton Bridge. The closure is set to last until 6 a.m. Monday.
wbiw.com
Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet Monday
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a Special Meeting on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center, Room 200, located at 931 15th Street,. On the agenda:. Approval Of...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Community Orchard becomes more accessible; Crestmont traffic is calmed, and Hopewell demolition continues
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, Sept. 27th
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, September 27th. The meeting will be held in the commissioners’ room at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. On the agenda:. Pledge of Allegiance. Public Hearing – Lots to Acreage Town of Bono. Approval of Minutes for...
wbiw.com
Driver gets distracted and crashes vehicle into a tree
BEDFORD – No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday on Maple Leaf Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 2:04 p.m. According to a police report, Krystal Harden, 34, of Bedford, was traveling north on Maple Leaf Road in...
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 23, 2022
12:04 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1630 block of H Street. 12:49 a.m. Agency assist at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 1:56 a.m. Request for an officer in the 1600 block of 23rd Street. 2:23 a.m. Request for an officer in the 3010 block of Ted Jones Drive. Incidents...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Council adds budget line item for ambulance services
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Council approved the addition of a line item in their own budget to include ambulance services, following the announced closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. This was a motion added during the meeting, that was unanimously approved by the council to include...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will hold a special meeting in the Commissioners Room at the courthouse on Tuesday, September 27th. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The topic of discussion will be to review and discuss the 2023 salaries.
livingnewdeal.org
Set in Stone: the WPA in Lawrence County, Indiana
So a historian and an archaeologist went on the road awhile back to Lawrence County in southern Indiana to check out a wonderful WPA site equally of interest to both. As it’s deep into private property, I can tell you only that it was an abandoned dam, similar to, but larger than, one with which I was familiar in the same county, the dam that forms Anderson Lake. The WPA created some 400 lakes throughout the southern half of Indiana as flood and erosion control projects. They ranged in size from small farm ponds to the 400-acre Starve Hollow Lake in Jackson County. The majority were on private land but some, like Starve Hollow, were opened to the public.
wbiw.com
FSSA to host Bedford / Bloomington event seeking consumer experience with long-term services and support
INDIANA – Are you a Hoosier or do you know a Hoosier receiving long-term service and supports Medicaid benefits? Are you a caregiver for someone who receives long-term services and supports as a Medicaid benefit?. The Family Social Services Administration Division of Aging in collaboration with Indiana Medicaid wants...
WRBI Radio
Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business
— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
wbiw.com
Solsberry man killed in a single-vehicle accident on West Ratliff Road
MONROE CO. – A Solsberry man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and struck several trees before his vehicle rolled in the 7800 block of West Ratliff Road, Tuesday. According to police 36-year-old, Andrew Rippy was the only occupant in the Chevy Cobalt and he was...
wbiw.com
Arrest made in the murder of Lisha Branum
SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in the 2021 murder of Lisha “Lee” Ann Branum, 58, of Seymour. The investigation began on November 10, 2021, after the Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call reporting Branum had been found deceased in her home near the 400 block West of County Road 1050 North. Branun died from a gunshot wound. Crime scene technicians from the sheriff’s department and Indiana State Police responded to process the scene.
Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, both felonies. The […]
wdrb.com
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
wbiw.com
INDOT Southeast hosting seasonal hiring events on Sept. 28
SOUTHEAST INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host two hiring fairs in southeast Indiana for winter seasonal positions on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:. Bloomington Sub District. 2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN. Falls...
