Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

Demand for Snowflake's data management tools is booming. Apple's investors have larger dividends headed their way.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?

Ford expects to end Q3 with 40,000 to 45,000 "vehicles on wheels" -- units that are almost, but not quite, complete. Its inflation-related supply costs are running about $1 billion higher than expected for the quarter. Despite the gloomy update, management had some positive things to say about demand and...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
CELL PHONES
Vox

Remote workers are wasting their time proving they’re actually working

People who work from home say they’re working, and numerous objective studies show that’s true. But many managers are still worried that they aren’t. In a new study by Microsoft, nearly 90 percent of office workers reported being productive at work, and objective measures — increased hours worked, meetings taken, and amount and quality of work completed — prove them out. Meanwhile, 85 percent of bosses say hybrid work makes it hard to be confident that employees are being productive.
ECONOMY
PC Magazine

Pre-Order Stats Suggest Buyers Snapping Up iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ignoring iPhone 14

An initial analysis of pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 suggests the standard models are not selling very well, to the point where Apple may decide to lower shipments. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo analyzed weekend pre-orders numbers for iPhone 14 based on the delivery times listed on Apple's online stores in major markets around the world. What he discovered is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling well, iPhone 14 Pro sales are "neutral," and sales of the two standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) are simply "bad."
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

Vertex is deepening its penetration of the cystic fibrosis therapy market, and it'll soon diversify. Apple has strong recurring cash flows from its base of loyal iPhone customers, among other sources.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Compass Stock Couldn't Find Its Way This Week

The real estate specialist provided some details about its workforce reduction efforts. It will book a charge of around $23 million to $26 million for this quarter alone in costs related to such activities.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Make You Rich by Retirement

Among the big names that have split their shares this year are Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla. While stock splits don't change the fundamentals of a stock, there is some evidence that they lead to outperformance.
STOCKS
CNET

iPhone 14 and iOS 16 Will Bring Back a Favorite Feature Fans Have Missed for Years

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 -- the next version of the operating system for iPhone -- is almost here. We should get an official announcement at Apple's "Far Out" event today. There are some very cool new features coming to the iPhone 14 and all newer phones from iPhone 8 up, along with one particularly popular old feature.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

Why Shopify Stock Got Rocked Today

Two analysts weighed in with fresh notes on Tuesday, and investors were digesting these the following day. One take was bullish and the other bearish. Guess which one the market took to heart.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Costco, DocuSign, Scholastic

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Costco — The wholesale membership club retailer was down about 2.8% after reporting fiscal fourth quarter earnings post-market, and saying it's seeing higher labor and freight costs. DocuSign — Shares were up 1.7% after the technology company named former...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Ford, GM, Lucid, and Rivian Stocks Dropped Today

High inflation and central bank actions to fight it -- by raising interest rates -- heighten recession risks worldwide. By carrying high debt loads and catering to price-sensitive consumers, car stocks could be at particular risk.
ECONOMY
TechSpot

Apple Watch Ultra

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright,...
ELECTRONICS
Motley Fool

Coinbase Making Huge Changes to Its NFT Marketplace

Travis Hoium has positions in Coinbase Global, Inc., Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global, Inc., Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends eBay and recommends the following options: short October 2022 $50 calls on eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/riiv, I'll earn some extra money that supports my channel. My opinions remain my own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
MARKETS

