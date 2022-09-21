ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Rapids, MI

MTM On The Road: Elk Rapids Community Prepares for Return of Fall Festival

By Lauren Creighton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
Fall officially begins tomorrow—but many of us have been ready for a while!

Downtown Elk Rapids is celebrating the return of the season with their Fall Festival on Saturday.

Everything takes place on River Street from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Many favorite events will return, such as the community scarecrow contest and the autumn harvest market.

Our On The Road Crew, Lauren and Tyler, are in Elk Rapids this morning, giving us a preview into this year’s festival!

#Local Life#Localevent#Mtm#On The Road#Fall Festival#Road Crew
