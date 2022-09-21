ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Presidents Cup

After a postponement in 2021, the Presidents Cup is back for 2022. The last edition of the PGA Tour tournament occurred in 2019 when the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team came from behind to top the Ernie Els-captained international squad. Woods and Els are not involved this time around, but there...
Golf.com

Even in a blowout, the Presidents Cup found its ‘surreal’ signature moment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s something different about going out last. The first groups at golf’s biggest team events are the main attraction. Fans breathlessly await their arrival. They meet them at the range, roar at them on the 1st tee, line the ropes on every hole that follows. The process of determining who should leads the charge is considered vitally important; these first groups have the chance to set the tone for the day. But going last? You’re the caboose. By the time you’ve arrived, everyone else is either gone or planning their escape.
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup: Individual player records at Quail Hollow Club

For team. For country. For the cup. The 14th Presidents Cup is underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The individual player records from this week's competition will be updated below after each session. Meet the members of the United States team here and the International team here....
thegolfnewsnet.com

Future Presidents Cup venues through 2030: confirmed and speculative

The U.S. and the Internationals look forward to the PGA Tour-owned Presidents Cup every two years, alternating hosting responsibilities between the United States and somewhere outside of the USA and Europe. We look forward to future Presidents Cup venues for coming years. The PGA Tour has already announced the Presidents...
