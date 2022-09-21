Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue report shows decrease in Indiana farm fatalities
Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program has released the Indiana Farm Fatality Summary. The program, which has been monitoring farm-related fatalities in Indiana for nearly 60 years, reported 20 work-related on-farm deaths in Indiana in 2021. The university says the data shows a decrease from the 25 cases...
indypolitics.org
Is Indiana Going to Pot?
As Indiana lawmakers began this week with hearings studying the legalizing marijuana, Indy Politics speaks with cannabis lobbyist Andy Bauman about making pot available in the Hoosier state for medicinal and recreational purposes. You can hear Bauman in the Leon-Tailored Audio above. The conversation runs for about 18 minutes.
WISH-TV
Pat Sullivan of Sullivan Hardware & Garden and Allisonville Home & Garden By Sullivan, Replay
“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode of Local Matters, Mel McMahon chats with Pat Sullivan of Sullivan Hardware & Garden and Allisonville Home & Garden by Sullivan. They talk about taking over the family business, the support he has had while transitioning from traditional hardware stores to lifestyle stores, the importance of giving back to the important causes, and the role small business play in creating healthy, vibrant communities. Thanks for listening!
Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling
INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a special judge granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new abortion ban law, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in the Hoosier state.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education provides an update and first look at Indiana GPS Dashboard Development
INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the Indiana State Board of Education (SBOE) received an update on the development of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. This update provided a first public look at the dashboard as the department prepares to launch the first phase later this fall. Additionally,...
Current Publishing
City of Fishers looks at redistricting
The City of Fishers has grown exponentially since 2010, according to the 2020 census. The growth means that the Fishers City Council must redraw district lines before the next city election in 2023, but according to law, redistricting must be completed prior to Nov. 8 of the prior year. City...
wbiw.com
Bloomington updates Meridiam Open-Access Fiber-Network Project
BLOOMINGTON – Since Meridiam announced its plans in May 2022 to bring high-speed internet access to all of Bloomington, the City of Bloomington and Meridiam have activated the operations phase of this transformational project. Hoosier Networks, the fiber network utility provider established by Meridiam, announced on September 13 its...
Indiana abortion clinics reopening after judge blocks ban
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — After an Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced, phones starting ringing across Indiana abortion clinics, which are preparing to resume the procedure a week after the ban had gone into effect. “People are getting the word that abortion...
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
wbiw.com
FSSA to host Bedford / Bloomington event seeking consumer experience with long-term services and support
INDIANA – Are you a Hoosier or do you know a Hoosier receiving long-term service and supports Medicaid benefits? Are you a caregiver for someone who receives long-term services and supports as a Medicaid benefit?. The Family Social Services Administration Division of Aging in collaboration with Indiana Medicaid wants...
wbiw.com
Vigil for Nate Stratton will be held tonight at Showalter Fountain
BLOOMINGTON – A Vigil for Nate Stratton will be held tonight to celebrate his life. The vigil will be held at the Showalter Fountain on the Indiana University campus tonight at 7 p.m. Hearts go out to Nate Stratton’s friends and family. Stratton had just started his junior...
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The Big Ten released TV and game time information for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball season on Thursday. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
WANE-TV
Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor slain officer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. Holcomb asked Friday that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to...
WIBC.com
Repairs Totaling $7M Now Underway On Soldiers And Sailors Monument
INDIANAPOLIS — The stairs at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument on Monument Circle are literally crumbling before Hoosiers, and the Indiana War Memorial Commission said it will cost Hoosiers $7 million to have it fixed. Stewart Goodwin, executive director of the Indiana War Memorial, said, “The steps, also made...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita and his office win another big vaccine and mask case
INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita took another punch at the Biden administration this week to fight an unlawful vaccine and mask mandate placed upon Hoosiers. “No one should be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine out of fear of losing their job, and our children should not be forced to wear a mask,” Attorney General Rokita said.
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
wbiw.com
INDOT Southeast hosting seasonal hiring events on Sept. 28
SOUTHEAST INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host two hiring fairs in southeast Indiana for winter seasonal positions on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:. Bloomington Sub District. 2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN. Falls...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday
Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
