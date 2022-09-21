ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

INDOT Southeast hosting seasonal hiring events on Sept. 28

SOUTHEAST INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host two hiring fairs in southeast Indiana for winter seasonal positions on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:. Bloomington Sub District. 2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN. Falls...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Volunteers needed for Leonard Springs Nature Days

BLOOMINGTON – Every Tuesday through October 25 volunteers are needed at the Leonard Springs Nature Park to serve as station facilitators and group leaders for Leonard Springs Nature Days. The next Nature Day is October 18th. Leonard Springs Nature Park is located at 4685 South Leonard Springs Road. Volunteer...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
City of Bloomington is accepting applications to serve as an alternate on the Board of Zoning Appeals and Parking Commission

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is accepting applications from community members who would like to serve on one of the following City boards or commissions:. Appointed by: Mayor John Hamilton (3) and Bloomington Common Council (1) For more information visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=4. Parking Commission. Seat(s) available: 9 alternate seats.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards

INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
INDIANA STATE
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington Community Orchard becomes more accessible; Crestmont traffic is calmed, and Hopewell demolition continues

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Five fall foliage destinations to add to your bucket list in 2022

INDIANA – As Summer nears its end, and Fall starts to arrive, activities can become scarce at a moment’s notice. Indiana has plenty of State Parks and Festivals to fill the void during the Fall season, which provides scenic and breathtaking views of Fall foliage. These five locations offer Indiana’s best view of the fall season.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, Sept. 27th

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, September 27th. The meeting will be held in the commissioners’ room at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. On the agenda:. Pledge of Allegiance. Public Hearing – Lots to Acreage Town of Bono. Approval of Minutes for...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Obituary: Creston East

Creston East, 93, formerly of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Columbus, Indiana. Born July 8, 1929, in Quinton, Kentucky, he was the son of Marshall and Trucye (Sexton) East. He married Kathleen Dalton on September 11, 1948. He graduated from Shawswick High School, Class of 1947. He worked in the limestone industry.
BEDFORD, IN
Bloomington Police awarded National CALEA Re-Accreditation

BLOOMINGTON – On July 23, 2022, the Bloomington Police Department (BPD) achieved full Tier 1 accreditation status for the second time through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA). This award will remain in effect for four years and the Bloomington Police Department will retain all...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ISP canine Loki brings an end to the standoff in Bloomington City sewer

BLOOMINGTON — Police armed with city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras searched the City of Bloomington’s sewer system for an armed suspect hiding from the police. It was ultimately Indiana State Police K-9 Loki that apprehended the man after an eight-hour standoff. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested on felony...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Police Log: September 22, 2022

11:06 a.m. Robert Ping, 42, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 8:21 p.m. Juan Rodriguez, 26, Mission, TX., leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while never obtaining a license, second offense. Incidents – September 21. 12:22 a.m. Fire alarm sounding at IU Health...
BEDFORD, IN
Coaches needed for the Bloomington Youth Basketball season

BLOOMINGTON – Coaches are needed for the fall/winter and winter/spring basketball seasons at the Twin Lake Recreation Center. The two seasons include October – December and January – March. The Twin Lake Recreation Center is located at 1700 West Bloomfield Road in Bloomington. Teams are coed through...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Jennings wingin’ it for clash with Stars

BEDFORD – On a wing and prayer, Jennings County football has started another rebuilding. That’s been a tough process, with four head coaches in five years, with another agreeing to take over (twice) then rejecting (twice) the position during the last offseason. That’s the situation inherited by T.J. Newton when he was finally hired in the spring.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
Obituary: Janet M. Wells

Janet M. (Miller) Wells, 82, of Oolitic, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the IU Bloomington Hospital. Born February 16, 1940, she was the daughter of Frank and Glowdene (Blackwell) Miller. She married Ermil Dale Wells in 1960 and he preceded her in death on February 15, 2013.
OOLITIC, IN

