Fairfax County, VA

Local resident unleashes pet care service Woofie’s in McLean

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 19-23 A duck takes a bath in Royal Lake near Burke (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) The weekend is almost here. Before you double check your Congressional district or head to…. McLean HS teacher will compete in upcoming ‘Wheel of Fortune’ episode...
MCLEAN, VA
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 19-23

The weekend is almost here. Before you double check your Congressional district or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to [email...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
GW Parkway lanes to temporarily widen due to construction in McLean

The rehabilitation of the George Washington Memorial Parkway will bring new traffic impacts to the McLean area, starting Monday (Sept. 26). Drivers should prepare for increased construction activities and potential delays along the parkway’s northern section between I-495 and Dolley Madison Boulevard, the National Park Service announced yesterday (Tuesday).
MCLEAN, VA
DEVELOPING: Pedestrian in hospital after crash in Pike 7 Plaza parking lot

A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle at Pike 7 Plaza in Tysons, police say. The driver allegedly hit the woman as she was walking in the shopping center’s parking lot, according to the Fairfax County Police Department, which describes her injuries as life-threatening.
TYSONS, VA
Artificial intelligence startup expands West Falls Church HQ, adds 117 jobs

An artificial intelligence startup is expanding its headquarters in West Falls Church by investing $1.4 million and creating 117 new jobs. Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a company that provides secure data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence operations, will add more than 10,000 square feet of space to its current offices at 6400 Arlington Blvd, just outside Seven Corners, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today (Wednesday).
WEST FALLS CHURCH, VA
McLean HS teacher will compete in upcoming ‘Wheel of Fortune’ episode

McLean High School teacher Jeffrey Brocketti can’t wait to tell everyone what he discussed with host Pat Sajak during a “Wheel of Fortune” commercial break. He will soon be allowed to share that story and more after his episode — the 10th of the game show’s 40th season — airs at 7 p.m. Monday (Sept. 26) on ABC.
MCLEAN, VA

