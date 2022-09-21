Thursday's high school football capsules and predictions

Moore Haven Terriers (2-2) at IMG Academy Blue Ascenders (3-1)

When, where: 7 p.m., Thursday, IMG Academy, 5650 Bollettieri Blvd., Bradenton

Last week: Appling County (Georgia) 35, Moore Haven 17; IMG Academy Blue 14, Akelynn’s Angels Christian Academy, 14

History: First meeting

Last year: DNP

The skinny: Moore Haven has alternated between wins and losses the first four weeks. … Last week the Terriers fell behind 21-3 at halftime on the road in Georgia. … IMG Academy Blue has won three straight since opening the season with a 37-13 loss at Barron Collier. … The Ascenders posted their first shutout of the season in a weather-shortened victory over Akelynn’s Angels. … RB Jimmy Athans has rushed for 308 yards and seven touchdowns and has caught six passes for 51 yards. … QB Joey Conflitti has completed 21-of-39 for 243 yards for IMG Academy.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: IMG Academy Blue 31, Moore Haven 14

Parrish Community (3-0) at LaBelle Cowboys (1-2)

When, where: 7 p.m., Thursday, Parrish Community High, 7505 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish

Last week: Poinciana 34, LaBelle 14; Parrish Community 26, Avon Park 19

History: First meeting

Last year: DNP

The skinny: LaBelle’s two losses have come on the road. … RB Isaac Santamaria tops the Cowboys’ rushing attack with 238 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. … Two of Kruz Jimenez’s four catches are for touchdowns. … Parrish Community has outscored the opposition 127-41 in its three wins. … The Bulls won three games all of last year, after going winless in their first varsity season. … QB Jackson Volz has completed 63 percent of his passes (34-for-54) for 595 yards and six touchdowns, three each to WR Nahzir Stamper and WR Zachaun Jackson with no interceptions. … RN Javon Moss has nine rushing touchdowns while rushing for 428 yards on 52 carries and both of Parrish’s touchdowns on the ground.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Parrish Community 33, LaBelle 15

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Follow @maffsports on Twitter