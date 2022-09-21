ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch and what to know about South Dakota State at Missouri State

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (2-1) AT MISSOURI STATE (2-1)

WHEN/WHERE: 2:02 p.m. Saturday at Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo.

ONLINE: ESPN3

RADIO: WNAX-AM 570; Jackrabbit radio affiliates

ONLINE: Jackrabbits All-Access

LINE: Jacks by 3.5

COACHES: SDSU – John Stiegelmeier (26th year, 186-112); MSU – Bobby Petrino (3rd year, 15-10)

SERIES: SDSU leads 11-1

LAST TIME: SDSU won 35-14 in Springfield in 2019

LAST WEEK: SDSU beat Butler 45-17; MSU lost 38-27 to Arkansas

RANKINGS: SDSU is ranked No. 3 in the FCS Top 25; MSU is No. 4

About Missouri State football

The Bears have gone from Valley doormat to national championship contender in short order under Bobby Petrino. After going 1-10 in the last of Dave Steckel’s five-years, the Bears have gone to the playoffs in each of Petrino’s first two years – they went 5-4 to get an invite in the 2020 spring season, then won eight games last year to get back to the playoffs. They lost in the first round both times.

This year they clearly have their sights set higher than ever. After beating Central Arkansas in their opener, the Bears beat 14th-ranked UT-Martin in their home opener, then nearly shocked the college football world last week against Arkansas, the No. 10 ranked team in the FBS and Petrino’s former employer. They led most of the way before faltering late in a 38-27 loss.

That near-miss has Bears fans and media calling this one of the biggest games in program history. It’s just the second time in MSU history they and their opponent have both been ranked in the top five, and it would mark just the second win in program history against a top five team – they’re 1-31, with the lone win coming in 1990 against McNeese State.

The Bears have the reigning Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the year in quarterback Jason Shelley, one of dozens of transfers Petrino brought in to bolster the talent on the Bears roster. A 5-foot-11 senior who started four games at Utah State and five at Utah before settling in Springfield, Shelley threw for 3,347 yards and 22 touchdowns last year, and is also a serious threat with his feet. In three games this year, he’s thrown for 920 yards and seven scores while rushing for over 100 yards and two scores.

The MSU defense has several playmakers including all-conference defensive end Kevin Ellis and cornerback Montrae Braswell, but they’ve been a bit leaky so far. The Bears special teams are outstanding, led by All-American punter Grant Burkett. The Jacks have already seen once this year how important a good punter can be.

About Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino

Wherever he’s gone, Petrino has had success. Well, besides a failed one-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons. To be fair, he took that job not knowing quarterback Michael Vick was about to be kicked out of the league, but he’s still something of a pariah in Atlanta for bailing on the team before the year ended (prompting some legendary parting words from then-Falcons defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer).

But at the college level, Petrino has always been a winner. He went 77-35 in nine years at Louisville, which included an Orange Bowl win, and 34-17 in four years at Arkansas, including a Cotton Bowl win. He also went 8-4 in one year at Western Kentucky, which came after Arkansas fired him for having an inappropriate relationship with a student-athlete, which came to light when the two were involved in a motorcycle accident.

About South Dakota State football

Most observers probably figured the Jacks would be 2-1 through three games, but it hasn’t quite looked like we thought it might. After a frustrating 7-3 loss to Iowa, the Jacks outlasted Cal-Davis 24-22 and then mostly coasted in a 45-17 win over non-scholarship Butler last week.

The defense has been excellent even in spite of several key injuries, and the offense showed signs of shaking off an early-season slump last week against Butler, with Mark Gronowski throwing for 278 yards, rushing for 55 and totaling four touchdowns.

The Jacks have not been challenged by the Bears in any recent meeting (they’ve won the last six), and a trip to Springfield has typically meant playing in front of a disinterested audience. They know that won’t be the case this time, but given their rivalry with perennial champion North Dakota State, top-five battles are nothing new to SDSU.

