ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms at least of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out more.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB

SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS San Francisco

Garoppolo's return as starting QB a familiar feeling for 49ers

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers know painfully well from first-hand experience how an injury to the starting quarterback can derail an entire season.The Niners never recovered from early season injuries that sidelined Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018 and 2020.The situation is far different this time around after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Instead of going to an unproven backup with no history of success, the 49ers are in the same spot they were when they ended last season with a loss in the NFC title game.Garoppolo is back as the starting quarterback,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Ringer

Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, and the 49ers’ Long-Term Quarterback Dilemma

Jimmy Garoppolo did not have a San Francisco 49ers playbook three weeks ago. Technically, Jimmy was still on the team throughout the preseason, but spiritually he was not. In the heat of training camp, Garoppolo barely spoke to his team’s new quarterbacks coach, Brian Griese, according to NBC’s Peter King. Even in late August, Garoppolo was reportedly outside throwing while his teammates were in meetings, and inside (or at home) while his teammates were out practicing. The 49ers were apparently so confident that they would cut or trade Garoppolo before the season that they were more concerned about his committing corporate espionage than being able to execute their offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy