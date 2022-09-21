Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Speaks Out About How Jimmy Garoppolo Handles ‘Adversity’ Following Trey Lance Injury
On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady weighed in on Trey Lance’s injury and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new opportunity as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Things shook up dramatically for the 49ers during NFL Week 2. Starting quarterback Trey Lance...
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms at least of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out more.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NFL・
Garoppolo's return as starting QB a familiar feeling for 49ers
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers know painfully well from first-hand experience how an injury to the starting quarterback can derail an entire season.The Niners never recovered from early season injuries that sidelined Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018 and 2020.The situation is far different this time around after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Instead of going to an unproven backup with no history of success, the 49ers are in the same spot they were when they ended last season with a loss in the NFC title game.Garoppolo is back as the starting quarterback,...
The Ringer
Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, and the 49ers’ Long-Term Quarterback Dilemma
Jimmy Garoppolo did not have a San Francisco 49ers playbook three weeks ago. Technically, Jimmy was still on the team throughout the preseason, but spiritually he was not. In the heat of training camp, Garoppolo barely spoke to his team’s new quarterbacks coach, Brian Griese, according to NBC’s Peter King. Even in late August, Garoppolo was reportedly outside throwing while his teammates were in meetings, and inside (or at home) while his teammates were out practicing. The 49ers were apparently so confident that they would cut or trade Garoppolo before the season that they were more concerned about his committing corporate espionage than being able to execute their offense.
