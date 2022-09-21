Read full article on original website
waynedailynews.com
WHS Volleyball Suffers Triangular Losses
HARTINGTON – After dropping two road matches earlier this weekend, the Wayne High volleyball team was back on the road for a second triangular. From Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington on Thursday, WHS joined the host HCC (Class D1) and fellow Class C1 opponent of O’Neill. Wayne...
WSC Secures Home Victory
WSC Secures Home Victory
WAYNE – Following a three-week stretch of six games on the road, Wayne State College took part in their second home soccer match of the season. From the WSC Soccer Complex, the Wildcats hosted Minnesota Crookston on Friday. Thanks to an early goal, Wayne State College would increase their...
waynedailynews.com
#2 Pierce Takes Control Early Over Wayne
WAYNE – A northeast Nebraska Class C1 district high school outing took place Friday evening. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, Wayne High entertained #2 Pierce. With a running clock intact to begin the second half, the Pierce Bluejays secured a 58-6 road victory...
waynedailynews.com
#1 Wayne State College Opens Road Weekend With 3-0 Sweep Over #4 SCSU
ST. CLOUD, MN – A top five showdown took over the Friday night schedule for the top ranked Wayne State College volleyball program. From Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, #1 WSC visited #4 St. Cloud State University. The Wildcats took care of business to open their top 10...
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devil Girls Finish Runner-Up, Boys Place Fourth; Several Top Performers During Crofton CC Invite
CROFTON – Following a 10-day break in the action for members of the Wayne High cross country program, WHS went back to work for meet number four of the season. From Lakeview Golf Course in Crofton, the Blue Devils took part in the Crofton Invite on Thursday. The Wayne...
News Channel Nebraska
Trailer home catches fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A trailer home caught fire Thursday afternoon in Norfolk. Around 4:00 pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to what they called ‘’a trailer home with smoke coming out of it’’. Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge told News Channel Nebraska that the resident of...
waynedailynews.com
Fall Brawl 2022 To Take Over Wayne County Fairgrounds
WAYNE – For those who didn’t get a chance to take in a demolition derby or want to enjoy the thrill one last time, make plans to visit the Wayne County Fairgrounds this weekend. According to a release, the ‘Fall Brawl Derby For a Cause’ will be held...
1011now.com
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
kscj.com
THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING
THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT AROUND 8:30 A.M.,...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
No injuries after Norfolk trailer fire
Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a trailer on Thursday.
waynedailynews.com
Maskenthine Remains On Health Alert For Harmful Algal Blooms, Willow Creek Reservoir Removed
LINCOLN – A trio of Nebraska lakes continue to remain on alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB). According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
waynedailynews.com
Great Community Support During Saturday’s Electronics Recycling Event
WAYNE – A perfect Saturday morning was meant to recycle electronics of all sorts in northeast Nebraska. Two lanes of eastbound traffic on 3rd Street between Lincoln and Pearl near the Wayne City Hall were set aside for the Ninth annual Electronics Recycling Event put on by the Wayne Green Team.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants
We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?. Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.
WOWT
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
WOWT
Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provides an update on a body found Thursday. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the body was first...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities capture Chad Hooker
A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
WOWT
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
KETV.com
Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the body has been identified as a male, but the name is not being released until law enforcement can notify next of kin.
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
