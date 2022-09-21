Read full article on original website
WHS Volleyball Suffers Triangular Losses
HARTINGTON – After dropping two road matches earlier this weekend, the Wayne High volleyball team was back on the road for a second triangular. From Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington on Thursday, WHS joined the host HCC (Class D1) and fellow Class C1 opponent of O’Neill. Wayne...
Blue Devil Girls Finish Runner-Up, Boys Place Fourth; Several Top Performers During Crofton CC Invite
CROFTON – Following a 10-day break in the action for members of the Wayne High cross country program, WHS went back to work for meet number four of the season. From Lakeview Golf Course in Crofton, the Blue Devils took part in the Crofton Invite on Thursday. The Wayne...
WSC Secures Home Victory
WAYNE – Following a three-week stretch of six games on the road, Wayne State College took part in their second home soccer match of the season. From the WSC Soccer Complex, the Wildcats hosted Minnesota Crookston on Friday. Thanks to an early goal, Wayne State College would increase their...
#2 Pierce Takes Control Early Over Wayne
WAYNE – A northeast Nebraska Class C1 district high school outing took place Friday evening. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, Wayne High entertained #2 Pierce. With a running clock intact to begin the second half, the Pierce Bluejays secured a 58-6 road victory...
#1 Wayne State College Opens Road Weekend With 3-0 Sweep Over #4 SCSU
ST. CLOUD, MN – A top five showdown took over the Friday night schedule for the top ranked Wayne State College volleyball program. From Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, #1 WSC visited #4 St. Cloud State University. The Wildcats took care of business to open their top 10...
Wildcats To Host CSP In NSIC Cross Divisional Meeting
WAYNE – With one more North Division opponent on the schedule in November, the Wayne State college football team will take part in another cross division outing this weekend. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC will welcome in Concordia-St. Paul at 6 p.m....
Maskenthine Remains On Health Alert For Harmful Algal Blooms, Willow Creek Reservoir Removed
LINCOLN – A trio of Nebraska lakes continue to remain on alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB). According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
Fall Brawl 2022 To Take Over Wayne County Fairgrounds
WAYNE – For those who didn’t get a chance to take in a demolition derby or want to enjoy the thrill one last time, make plans to visit the Wayne County Fairgrounds this weekend. According to a release, the ‘Fall Brawl Derby For a Cause’ will be held...
Single Vehicle Accident Reported Friday Morning
WAYNE – Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office responded to an early Friday morning one vehicle accident. According to a release from Sheriff Jason Dwinell, at approximately 7:45 Friday morning, a single vehicle accident occurred five miles west of Wayne. Preliminary information indicated the driver fell asleep...
Great Community Support During Saturday’s Electronics Recycling Event
WAYNE – A perfect Saturday morning was meant to recycle electronics of all sorts in northeast Nebraska. Two lanes of eastbound traffic on 3rd Street between Lincoln and Pearl near the Wayne City Hall were set aside for the Ninth annual Electronics Recycling Event put on by the Wayne Green Team.
