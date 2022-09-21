Donges Bay Road reopens and Katherine Drive closes for I-43 reconstruction project starting Friday

Donges Bay Road will reopen and Katherine Drive in Mequon will close long-term starting Sept. 23 as part of the I-43 North-South reconstruction project, according to a news release.

The following work will take place as part of the County Line Road/Port Washington Road Interchange segment:

Donges Bay Road, between Port Washington Road and the Union Pacific Railroad, will reopen to traffic.

Katherine Drive, between Zedler Land and Highway W (Port Washington Road) is scheduled to close through late fall while crews reconstruct the Fish Creek box culvert.

The construction is part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 14-mile, 1-43 North-South reconstruction project between Silver Spring Drive and Highway 60 (Washington Street) in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties. Donges Bay Road has been closed since last spring for construction.

"There's been a lot of work in this area. The major change is the chunk of local traffic," said DOT regional communications manager Dan Sellers. "There's still access."

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation urges drivers to slow down and look for detour signs during the construction project. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Motorists are encouraged to use Zedler Lane, Lake Shore Drive, Donges Bay Road and Highway W (Port Washington Road) to get around the Katherine Drive closure. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov or www.facebook.com/WisconsinI43NorthSouth.

