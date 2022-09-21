Read full article on original website
KEDM
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Armed Robbery in West Monroe
Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash - Bouwell. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Armed Robbery of the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on September 21. Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation into the robbery identified Donald Bouwell, Jr. and James Stephenson as suspects. Both suspects were later involved in a pursuit by Union Parish Deputies when they fled into a wooded area. After an extensive search, both suspects were apprehended in Union Parish and arrested on the charge of Armed Robbery. Bouwell was also charged with Failure to Register as a Sex offender in Ouachita Parish and faces additional Union Parish charges. Stephenson was charged with additional Union Parish charges as well.
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing in Louisiana still on the run
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked […]
kalb.com
Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on Thursday in the Williana community after fatally shooting two of his dogs and shooting at two people. Joseph Garrison, III, 38, barricaded himself inside of a garage after the shootings. Grant and...
Monroe mayor commends Monroe PD after school shooter hoax
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After Thursday morning’s school shooter hoax at Neville High, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis releases a statement commending the efforts of the Monroe Police Department during the investigation. What we saw today was countless hours of training put into practice. Our officers responded immidiately and were inside that school within a minute. As […]
Monroe PD clears lockdown for all Monroe City schools
UPDATE: September 22, 2022— The Monroe Police Department has cleared lockdowns for all Monroe City Schools. City schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after authorities received a call stating there was an active shooter at Neville High School. MPD posted an update to their Facebook page that indicates all schools are clear. MONROE, La. […]
KNOE TV8
Police clear all schools after false ‘active shooter’ alarm
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A call was received by the Monroe Police Department about an active shooter at Neville High School, according to Monroe City Schools Superintendent Brett Vidrine. Vidrine said the active shooter call turned out to be a false alarm. Neville Junior High was also placed on lockdown...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic call ends in arrest
A Choudrant woman was arrested Saturday after the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance in progress. Deputies were advised Katie M. Bailey, 36, had called the sheriff’s office reporting her boyfriend was drunk and throwing things around the apartment and she had locked herself in a bedroom.
Both suspects arrested linked to high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have both suspects linked to a high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun, La. in custody. Desmashion Mahan of Atlanta, Georgia has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic case investigated, one arrested
A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after police investigated a domestic abuse case at Cinnamon Place Apartments on Apple Drive. Ruston Police officers spoke with a man who said he and his wife had a verbal altercation in their bedroom. The man said the altercation escalated when his wife, Melissa Traylor, 30, allegedly threw a bottle, striking him in the face.
Burglary Suspect in Louisiana Falls Through Roof of Business
This is something you'd see in a movie. A burglar in Louisiana reportedly fell through the roof of a business in North Louisiana after he and another man were allegedly attempting to rob the store. The attempted robbery happened at TP Outdoors in West Monroe on September 12. KTVE reports...
Meth, guns, and more meth: Monroe duo arrested after anonymous tip; allegedly possessed nearly 20 firearms
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past month, the Monroe Police Department has received complaints that occupants of a residence on Point Drive in Monroe, La. were using methamphetamine. Officers began investigating the complaints and obtained a search warrant for the residence after gathering information. On […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman with knife arrested
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Dubach woman Saturday after responding to a domestic assault in progress on La. Highway 152. Responding deputies were told the subject involved was suicidal and had a knife. They arrived to find all the involved parties in the front yard. Zoe H....
KNOE TV8
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out. “He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.
Natchez Democrat
School board responds to supervisor’s claims about district spending, says the county made an error
NATCHEZ — During their Wednesday meeting, the Natchez-Adams School District responded to “inaccurate or incomplete information regarding employees and budget requests” that were voiced by a county supervisor in a public forum. Supervisor Kevin Wilson responded to an advertisement the county placed in The Natchez Democrat regarding...
WWL-TV
City Council asks judge to block Cantrell spending of Wisner money
Under the trust, the mayor doles out the money. If the trust goes away, the money comes into the city’s general fund and the City Council gets to decide.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
Monroe man allegedly possessed over 2,300 Xanax, Fentanyl, and Ecstasy pills during drug bust
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For several months, the Monroe Police Department received information that 31-year-old Demario Leondria Ford has been allegedly selling narcotics from Parkview Apartments. Monroe Police initiated an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Ford and a search warrant for the residence. According to police, they arrived at the residence on Wednesday, […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ambulance Committee votes to recommend City of Ruston
After months of meetings, research and debates, the Ambulance Committee voted 7-3-1 in favor of recommending the City of Ruston’s proposal to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury as the choice for the ambulance and rescue in the parish. This occurred this morning during the latest Ambulance Committee meeting held...
Fentanyl overdose continues to grow in Ouachita parish
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— Fentanyl overdose continues to be a problem in the United States. The ArkLaMiss is even starting to see the effects of this drug. Jay Ellerman, the Commander of the Ouachita Metro Narcotics Unit, said, “Fentanyl is a powerful pain medicine and opioid that is usually only prescribed to people with severe […]
KEDM
One dead in Richwood shooting
On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
