ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
KEDM

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Armed Robbery in West Monroe

Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash - Bouwell. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Armed Robbery of the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on September 21. Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation into the robbery identified Donald Bouwell, Jr. and James Stephenson as suspects. Both suspects were later involved in a pursuit by Union Parish Deputies when they fled into a wooded area. After an extensive search, both suspects were apprehended in Union Parish and arrested on the charge of Armed Robbery. Bouwell was also charged with Failure to Register as a Sex offender in Ouachita Parish and faces additional Union Parish charges. Stephenson was charged with additional Union Parish charges as well.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe mayor commends Monroe PD after school shooter hoax

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After Thursday morning’s school shooter hoax at Neville High, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis releases a statement commending the efforts of the Monroe Police Department during the investigation. What we saw today was countless hours of training put into practice. Our officers responded immidiately and were inside that school within a minute. As […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Caldwell Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Caldwell Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe PD clears lockdown for all Monroe City schools

UPDATE: September 22, 2022— The Monroe Police Department has cleared lockdowns for all Monroe City Schools. City schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after authorities received a call stating there was an active shooter at Neville High School. MPD posted an update to their Facebook page that indicates all schools are clear. MONROE, La. […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Police clear all schools after false ‘active shooter’ alarm

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A call was received by the Monroe Police Department about an active shooter at Neville High School, according to Monroe City Schools Superintendent Brett Vidrine. Vidrine said the active shooter call turned out to be a false alarm. Neville Junior High was also placed on lockdown...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic call ends in arrest

A Choudrant woman was arrested Saturday after the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance in progress. Deputies were advised Katie M. Bailey, 36, had called the sheriff’s office reporting her boyfriend was drunk and throwing things around the apartment and she had locked herself in a bedroom.
CHOUDRANT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Both suspects arrested linked to high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have both suspects linked to a high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun, La. in custody. Desmashion Mahan of Atlanta, Georgia has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on […]
CALHOUN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Segregation#Internal Control#Property Taxes#The Legislative Audi
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic case investigated, one arrested

A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after police investigated a domestic abuse case at Cinnamon Place Apartments on Apple Drive. Ruston Police officers spoke with a man who said he and his wife had a verbal altercation in their bedroom. The man said the altercation escalated when his wife, Melissa Traylor, 30, allegedly threw a bottle, striking him in the face.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Meth, guns, and more meth: Monroe duo arrested after anonymous tip; allegedly possessed nearly 20 firearms

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past month, the Monroe Police Department has received complaints that occupants of a residence on Point Drive in Monroe, La. were using methamphetamine. Officers began investigating the complaints and obtained a search warrant for the residence after gathering information. On […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman with knife arrested

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Dubach woman Saturday after responding to a domestic assault in progress on La. Highway 152. Responding deputies were told the subject involved was suicidal and had a knife. They arrived to find all the involved parties in the front yard. Zoe H....
DUBACH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNOE TV8

Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out. “He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man allegedly possessed over 2,300 Xanax, Fentanyl, and Ecstasy pills during drug bust

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For several months, the Monroe Police Department received information that 31-year-old Demario Leondria Ford has been allegedly selling narcotics from Parkview Apartments. Monroe Police initiated an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Ford and a search warrant for the residence. According to police, they arrived at the residence on Wednesday, […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ambulance Committee votes to recommend City of Ruston

After months of meetings, research and debates, the Ambulance Committee voted 7-3-1 in favor of recommending the City of Ruston’s proposal to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury as the choice for the ambulance and rescue in the parish. This occurred this morning during the latest Ambulance Committee meeting held...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fentanyl overdose continues to grow in Ouachita parish

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— Fentanyl overdose continues to be a problem in the United States. The ArkLaMiss is even starting to see the effects of this drug. Jay Ellerman, the Commander of the Ouachita Metro Narcotics Unit, said, “Fentanyl is a powerful pain medicine and opioid that is usually only prescribed to people with severe […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KEDM

One dead in Richwood shooting

On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
RICHWOOD, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy