There's two sides to every story, including the Roby-WCS controversy

By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News
I was not at Boys & Girls Club Field to witness the events that led to Roby coach Israel DeLeon to lead his team off the field with around eight minutes remaining and holding a 74-60 lead against Wichita Christian.

I have seen the play that sparked the altercation with an official and served as the proverbial last straw for DeLeon in a game he felt was out of control.

Despite what some have posted on social media, I have not chosen a side on this issue. It appears some from Wichita Christian are upset I got Roby’s side of the story. At the same time, Roby fans are understandably wary of a Wichita Falls-based writer presenting a polarizing story from an unbiased perspective.

My goal was to be unbiased, though.

What happened Friday was a unique situation, and one I knew I had to follow up on Saturday morning. WCS coach Seth Nolan remained flabbergasted at what had taken place. He was stunned for two reasons: that Roby decided to walk off the field with eight minutes left, and the DeLeon could think the Lions had won the game.

My original intention was just to get the basic facts of the game for Saturday’s high school football roundup and follow up with DeLeon on Monday for this piece. But as I was writing the events Nolan described to me, I knew I couldn’t wait to get DeLeon’s side of the story.

And I am very appreciative of DeLeon speaking candidly with me and trusting me despite the fact I am a Wichita Falls-based journalist. Not all coaches would do that.

I’m not going to rehash the entire story I wrote Saturday morning in this space. You can find the article at timesrecordnews.com or in Sunday’s print edition.

However, I do want to address the final play of the game. I have seen video of it, and Wichita Christian’s coaches along with the parents of the Stars’ player who was tackled in it have given me permission to post it online with this article. I am not going to name players. If you want to know that badly, you can see jersey numbers in the video. Look them up.

In it, you see a long pass completed over the middle of the field by Wichita Christian. A Roby player runs down the WCS receiver, wraps his arms around the receiver’s waist, picks him up and throws him to the ground.

The appropriate term for that tackle is suplex. It looked more like a wrestling move than a tackle.

Was it enough to eject the Roby defender? I don’t think it was, unless it was this player’s second personal foul, which it was not.

It was a hard tackle, deserving a 15-yard penalty. But the tackle was made in the flow of the game. Keep in mind, almost every player in this game has rarely left the field. And as players tire, technique suffers.

That said, I don’t agree with DeLeon’s decision to pull his team off the field.

It technically wasn’t the penalty that led DeLeon to leaving the field. It was the explanation he claimed to have received from the game's head referee.

DeLeon recalls being told by the official, “I”m in charge of this game, and I can do what I want.”

I have not spoken with anyone from the North Texas Football Officials chapter, but I do understand that a referee has a tough job in controlling an emotional sport with several other characters pulling against him.

DeLeon called Nolan on Saturday morning and apologized for what happened. But it wasn’t an apology of regret. He stands by his decision and does consider the game a win for the Lions.

I reached out by email to UIL and TAPPS for their thoughts on the outcome. I didn’t receive a response from either governing body.

As far as TRN Sports is concerned, it will go down as a win for Wichita Christian in our standings published each week in the high school football primer.

There is not an emotion the world needs more than empathy, or the ability to understand a topic from another person’s point of view. And while that thought applies better to topics less trivial than a non-district high school football game, it remains a relevant point.

I understand the frustration that Nolan, his players and WCS fan base feel about Roby’s decision to quit. And it’s not hard to relate to the anger the Stars feel about Roby claiming a victory in a game it walked away from.

That said, I get DeLeon’s perspective. There were a series of events that piled up, and he had enough. I don’t know him very well, but those I have talked to about him claim he is a great man and coach. And just from talking to him for 30 minutes, he did seem to believe he had his players’ interests at heart.

I know Nolan is fighting for his players, too.

Again, I don’t agree with DeLeon’s decision to walk away early from a game and then claim it as a win. It is a forfeit.

But I’m not offended that he wants to sell it as a victory to his team and fans. If I were in his shoes, I might do the same thing.

