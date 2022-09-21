Read full article on original website
New bikeshare station coming to Reston
A new bikesharing station is coming soon to Reston. The Fairfax County Department of Transportation plans to install a Capital Bikeshare station at the corner of North Shore Drive and Wainwright Drive within the next six months. The county will repurpose two parking spaces for the station, which provides a...
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 19-23
The weekend is almost here. Before you double check your Congressional district or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to [email...
Fairfax County to launch early voting for Congressional midterms on Friday
In Fairfax County, the battle for control of Congress starts tomorrow (Friday). The county will open three early voting sites and start mailing out absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, which will decide three seats in the House of Representatives as well as the Town of Herndon’s leadership.
County effort to preserve ‘dark skies’ at Turner Farm under spotlight
An effort is underway to preserve the dark skies around the Turner Farm Park Observatory in Great Falls. To reduce light pollution in the area, Fairfax County is considering amending zoning standards for outdoor lighting within one-half mile of the observatory, which is located at the intersection of Georgetown Pike and Springvale Road.
Proposed ‘home share’ program could help house older county residents
Fairfax County officials are exploring the possibility of promoting “home sharing” for older adults. Home sharing lets a homeowner provide accommodation to others in exchange for rent assistance and household tasks or both. The program was discussed at the county board’s older adults committee meeting yesterday (Tuesday).
Reston planning committee approves Vantage Hill redevelopment
The redevelopment of Reston’s Vantage Hill condominiums (11619 Vantage Hill Road) is barreling towards approval. At a meeting on Monday (Sept. 19), the Reston Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously approved the project, which will include 28 townhouses on 2.5 acres of land currently taken up by an abandoned swimming pool.
BREAKING: Assistant arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at Dogwood ES
An assistant at Dogwood Elementary School has been arrested in connection with assaulting a special needs student earlier this month, according to police. Fairfax County police charged Mark MacDicken, 60, of Centreville, with the assault of the juvenile student on Sept. 16. McDicken worked at the school for roughly 10 years police said.
Dance to your own beat at Reston’s Silent Dance Party!
Get ready to dance at Reston Station on Saturday, October 1 at the first-ever Silent Dance Party!. Reston Community Center and Comstock at Reston Station are partnering to create a dance party like you’ve never heard before — in fact, only each individual dancer will be hearing the music.
