Tight labor market leads to wage increases for Eddy County deputies and jail personnel

Keeping up with labor shortages and a competitive job market across Eddy County and southeast New Mexico prompted approval of wage increases and retention bonuses at the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office and the Eddy County Detention Center.

Eddy County’s Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved increased wages Tuesday for most Sheriff's Office personnel and for Eddy County Detention Center (ECDC) staffers.

ECDC security personnel received a $5,000 signing and retention after Tuesday's meeting.

For the last nine months, the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office experienced a decrease of fulltime deputies from eight retirements and others leaving for various reasons, wrote Eddy County Manager Allen Davis in a memorandum to commissioners.

“Currently the Sheriff’s Office has 18 vacant positions, the majority of which are in the SO’s Patrol Division,” he stated in the memo.

Davis said employment issues were not limited to the Sheriff’s Office as ECDC had over 30 job openings, most are security positions.

“The County competes against a very active industry job market with an unemployment rate just above 3 percent,” he wrote in separate memorandum to commissioners.

Eddy County’s unemployment rate dropped since August of 2021, according to data from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS).

In August 2021, the unemployment rate was 6.6 percent. The number of unemployed in Eddy County dropped nearly two points in July of this year and to 3.7 percent in August, per NMDWS.

Last month, nearly 30,000 Eddy County residents were employed out of a labor force of more than 31,000 people, read NMDWS figures.

“It’s competitive market competing with local governments and industry for different wages,” Davis said.

Eddy County administration recommended increased wages of 7.1 percent for deputies who are certified by the State of New Mexico, 15.8 percent for uncertified deputies, 9.4 percent for captains and 11.6 percent for the chief deputy.

“Estimated incremental costs and benefits and overtime included for this change would be $550,000 for the current fiscal year,” Davis wrote to commissioners.

Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage said increased wages were for responsible for increased recruiting and retention.

“We expand as the economy and population forces us in all aspects. When that does start to decrease then you have shrinkage. As the population shrinks crime will shrink. The need for deputies will shrink,” he said.

For ECDC, Eddy County recommended increased wage rates of $3.10 an hour for all positions and provide a $5,000 for signing and retention bonuses.

Davis said estimated costs with benefits and overtime for Detention Center changes would be $1.7 million for the rest of fiscal year 2023. He said recurring costs in subsequent years would be $1.2 million.

“That’s a tough job. It’s a job for everybody. We get folks that come in and figure it's not for them,” Davis said.

“We’re trying to find folks that will stay and become part of that organization.”

District 3 Commissioner Jon Henry said employee retention at the Eddy County Detention Center was a constant issue during six years on the commission.

“Even with this increase its not going to impact your budget. Even if we increase, I don’t know if we ever going to get to a point where we need to be. I just don’t see that many folks out there wanting to do it,” he said.