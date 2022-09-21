ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Man Gunned Down In Selma

SELMA – Selma Police are investigating a homicide. Police were dispatched to the area of S. Raiford Street at Jones Avenue at 6:18pm Friday. Police arrived and found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Hours later, an active crime scene remained at the intersection. A handgun was visible on the pavement.
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Man arrested after found with Fentanyl, gun in Sanford, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies said they have arrested a man after finding him with drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia in Sanford. Colby Grant Morris, 20, of Sanford, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on Cedar Lane Road, according to a release. The release...
SANFORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnston County, NC
City
Princeton, NC
Johnston County, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Tarboro police investigating homicide

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday. Police responded around 4 p.m. to an area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Coffield Street in regards to shots fired. Three officers who were patrolling the area arrived less than 30 seconds later and found a […]
TARBORO, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police ID, arrest man for attempted armed robbery with a wig, trash bag

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested one person on Wednesday for attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Raleigh on Monday. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo at 2001 Clark Avenue. NC State police also put out an alert of the attempted crime as it was near the campus.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An afternoon shooting on Wednesday left a man dead in Tarboro. Tarboro police said it happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Cofield Street around 4:00 p.m. A nearby patrol officer arrived less than 30 seconds from the initial call, according to...
TARBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Paul Moore Jr#Bizzell Grove Church Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs17

Durham man arrested, 100lbs of marijuana off the streets: deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested for having 100 pounds of marijuana that has a street value of roughly $400,000, according to deputies. Julio Cesar Orozco Gomez, 31, was arrested Monday without incident; deputies said this was the result of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said they are...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Suspect named in Orange County homicide case

A suspect has been identified in the homicide investigation of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 20. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, authorities sought a juvenile petition against a 17 year old for two counts of first-degree murder. The petition was filed Tuesday by the juvenile court with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Teen charged in deaths of two other teenagers found shot over the weekend

A North Carolina sheriff says a 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teens found shot over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced Tuesday that a juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

3 arrested for murder in Durham that took place in February, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured. Shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road. After arriving, officers found four men who had been shot.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy