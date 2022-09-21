Read full article on original website
Three Clinton residents charged in shooting, chase
Three Clinton residents have been charged — and are under sizable bonds — following a shooting and subsequent chase from law enfor
jocoreport.com
Man Gunned Down In Selma
SELMA – Selma Police are investigating a homicide. Police were dispatched to the area of S. Raiford Street at Jones Avenue at 6:18pm Friday. Police arrived and found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Hours later, an active crime scene remained at the intersection. A handgun was visible on the pavement.
cbs17
Man arrested after found with Fentanyl, gun in Sanford, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies said they have arrested a man after finding him with drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia in Sanford. Colby Grant Morris, 20, of Sanford, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on Cedar Lane Road, according to a release. The release...
cbs17
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
Tarboro police investigating homicide
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday. Police responded around 4 p.m. to an area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Coffield Street in regards to shots fired. Three officers who were patrolling the area arrived less than 30 seconds later and found a […]
cbs17
Raleigh police ID, arrest man for attempted armed robbery with a wig, trash bag
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested one person on Wednesday for attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Raleigh on Monday. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo at 2001 Clark Avenue. NC State police also put out an alert of the attempted crime as it was near the campus.
WITN
Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An afternoon shooting on Wednesday left a man dead in Tarboro. Tarboro police said it happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Cofield Street around 4:00 p.m. A nearby patrol officer arrived less than 30 seconds from the initial call, according to...
cbs17
2 moms involved in parking lot fight at Chatham County high school, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two mothers were arrested this week after they got into a fight at a Chatham County high school, deputies said. The incident was reported Tuesday morning at in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three people arrested in Elizabethtown traffic stop; stolen vehicle, gun recovered
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Three people, including a wanted man, have been arrested following a traffic stop in Bladen County. The Elizabethtown Police Department says they received an alert from their camera system of a stolen vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Tractor Supply in Elizabethtown. A Bladen...
Raleigh police investigate after woman found shot
Raleigh police officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 3900 block of Griffis Glen Drive and found the woman with a gunshot wound.
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
Suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach 1 day after fatal shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Investigators tracked the shooting suspect down nearly 200 miles away in South Carolina.
cbs17
Durham man arrested, 100lbs of marijuana off the streets: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested for having 100 pounds of marijuana that has a street value of roughly $400,000, according to deputies. Julio Cesar Orozco Gomez, 31, was arrested Monday without incident; deputies said this was the result of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said they are...
Suspect identified in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C — A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged after two teens were found shot dead on Sunday. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found by men riding four-wheelers in the woods in western Orange County on Sunday. Both victims had what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
elonnewsnetwork.com
publicradioeast.org
cbs17
3 arrested for murder in Durham that took place in February, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured. Shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road. After arriving, officers found four men who had been shot.
2 arrests made in Durham in shooting death of Fort Bragg soldier
Two people have been arrested in connection with the Sept. 13 shooting death of a 22-year-old Fort Bragg soldier.
3 men arrested in Durham shooting that killed 2 and injured 2
Durham police have taken three men into custody in connection with a February shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured.
wfmynews2.com
Durham man arrested on multiple assault charges in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Durham man was charged for sexual assault, rape and kidnapping in Alamance County, according to Alamance County deputies. Deputies responded to a report of sexual assault and assault inflicting serious bodily injury in the 900 block of Legacy Lane in Haw River on Sunday.
