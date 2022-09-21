Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
The 10-year US Treasury yield just hit its highest level since 2011 ahead of the Fed's rate hike decision
The 10-year US Treasury yield surged to its highest level since 2011 on Monday, hitting a high of 3.51%. Monday's surge in Treasury yields came a day ahead of the Fed's upcoming rate hike decision. Treasury yields could keep soaring, with Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton expecting a surge to 4%...
Goldman Sachs cuts its S&P 500 forecast, says stocks will drop over 4% by the year's end as the Fed stays aggressive
Goldman Sachs on Friday slashed its end-of-year target for the S&P 500 to 3,600 from 4,300. The Fed's aggressive approach to taming inflation will weigh on stocks, the bank said. The benchmark US stock index has fallen about 21% as rising interest rates drive a selloff. Goldman Sachs has cut...
Mohamed El-Erian expects the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer - and warns Russia's warmongering has clouded the market outlook
Mohamed El-Erian sees the Fed's impending rate hike as part of a new policy paradigm. The top economist predicts interest rates will rise higher and faster, and for longer. El-Erian rang the alarm on Russia mobilizing more troops and threatening nuclear war. Mohamed El-Erian has warned investors to brace for...
The stock market will fall another 26% if the Fed sparks a recession in its fight against inflation, Goldman Sachs says
The stock market could fall another 26% if the Fed gets too aggressive with its interest rate hikes, according to Goldman Sachs. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates next week in its continued bid to tame rising inflation. Goldman estimates that an unemployment rate at 6% would send...
India OIS curve may steepen on overcooked rate hike bets - BofA
MUMBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A part of India's overnight indexed swaps curve, a gauge for future policy rates, may steepen as investors are pricing in a more hawkish-than-expected central bank stance, BofA Securities said on Friday.
Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates
These bank stocks will get an earnings boost from rising interest rates.
The Fed will raise rates to 5% to get a grip on inflation, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed may have to raise its policy rate to 5% to get a grip on inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. The bank's economists said the Fed typically overshoots the inflation rate before starting to cut. That suggests a policy rate of at least 4.5% next year, but it could...
Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike
Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach says the Fed's devotion to big rate hikes means there's now a 75% chance of a US recession next year
"Bond King" Jeff Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should slow its pace of interest-rate hikes. Its policy means the odds of a US recession in 2023 are now 75%, the billionaire investor said. The US central bank raised rates by 75 basis points Wednesday and signaled more hikes are imminent.
UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008
The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25%...
Bond sell-off worst since 1949, investor sentiment plummets - BofA
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday.
US News and World Report
Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
US stocks drop for a 3rd day as Treasury yields spike and recession fears grow after Fed rate hike
US stocks fell Thursday for a third straight session, with the S&P 500 hitting the lowest level since July. Bond yields continued to mount higher as the market prepares to see more Fed rate hikes. The Fed-policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.1% for a fresh 15-year high. US stocks...
