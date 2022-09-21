ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Us Federal Reserve#Fed#The Us Federal Reserve#Innsider Pro
US News and World Report

Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
STOCKS
The Independent

UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008

The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25%...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy