Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees president Randy Levine emphatically denies Aaron Judge was nearly traded to Angels
The story was discussed on the Friday edition of the "Tiki and Tierney" show that airs on New York sports radio station WFAN, and Yankees team president Randy Levine responded to the report via a strong statement read over the air. "The New York Yankees called Harold Reynolds after his...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live on September 22
On September 22 at 7:15 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on FOX. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM,...
Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer
This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta is in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 10 greatest New York Yankees of all-time
Who are the 10 greatest New York Yankees of all-time? While the apparatus of topics typically vary from post-game coverage
Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase
New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
saturdaytradition.com
Kyle Schwarber, former Indiana baseball player, makes B1G history with Philadelphia Phillies
Former Indiana baseball star and current Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber made B1G history Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. No surprise, it came with the long ball. Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a 3-run home run and a run in the Phillies’ 18-11 loss to the Blue Jays. The...
MLB World Reacts To Yankees Broadcaster Trade News
There's a chance that Michael Kay will be able to call the next New York Yankee game on Friday. Kay is in play on a loaner deal that could see him call the game for Apple. This is important because Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League home run record (61).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harold Reynolds claims Yankees almost made wild Aaron Judge trade last winter
The New York Yankees have reaped all the benefits in the world from Contract Year Aaron Judge — except in the checkbook. Prior to the 2022 season, the Yankees claim to have offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million deal that was turned down. All he did in the aftermath was threaten the all-time AL home run record, bash his 60th round tripper of the season with 15 games remaining, and cover center field magnificently for long stretches when the team needed it most.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live on September 23
On September 23 at 8:10 PM ET, the Colorado Rockies will play the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports San Diego. TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports San Diego. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Colorado, the game is streaming...
TMZ.com
Barry Bonds Rooting For Aaron Judge Amid HR Chase, Break My Record!
Barry Bonds is firmly in the corner of NY Yankees star Aaron Judge as he chases the single-season homerun record once set by him ... saying he wants him to break his record!. “The way he swings, he might as well hit one a day and get past me. I don’t care. Why not?” the former Giants slugger told Sportico.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge home runs: How to watch Yankees-Red Sox, live stream, TV channel as chase for HR No. 61 continues
Aaron Judge continues his pursuit of homer history on Thursday night as the Yankees host the Red Sox. Judge homered three times in two games on Sunday and Tuesday -- the Yankees were off Monday -- to move to 60 on the season. His next blast, No. 61, will tie him with Roger Maris for the most in American League and Yankees single-season history.
Comments / 0