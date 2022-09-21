ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta is in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Major League Baseball#The New York Post#Nba#Diamond Sports#Bally S Sports#Fox Sports Southwest#The Texas Rangers#Dallas Stars#At T#Youtube Tv
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Broadcaster Trade News

There's a chance that Michael Kay will be able to call the next New York Yankee game on Friday. Kay is in play on a loaner deal that could see him call the game for Apple. This is important because Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League home run record (61).
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Harold Reynolds claims Yankees almost made wild Aaron Judge trade last winter

The New York Yankees have reaped all the benefits in the world from Contract Year Aaron Judge — except in the checkbook. Prior to the 2022 season, the Yankees claim to have offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million deal that was turned down. All he did in the aftermath was threaten the all-time AL home run record, bash his 60th round tripper of the season with 15 games remaining, and cover center field magnificently for long stretches when the team needed it most.
BRONX, NY
TVGuide.com

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live on September 23

On September 23 at 8:10 PM ET, the Colorado Rockies will play the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports San Diego. TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports San Diego. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Colorado, the game is streaming...
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Barry Bonds Rooting For Aaron Judge Amid HR Chase, Break My Record!

Barry Bonds is firmly in the corner of NY Yankees star Aaron Judge as he chases the single-season homerun record once set by him ... saying he wants him to break his record!. “The way he swings, he might as well hit one a day and get past me. I don’t care. Why not?” the former Giants slugger told Sportico.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy