Real estate sector is the most affected by the Fed in the stock market
The real estate sector is the one that has been most affected in the U.S. stock market by the 75 basis point increase in interest rates and the pessimistic guidance for the rest of the year announced on Tuesday by the Federal Reserve, due to the fact that the restrictive monetary policy discourages the demand for housing. Of the 11 sectors of the U.S. stock index, it is…
The Fed’s rate hikes will hurt. That’s unavoidable.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday by 0.75 percentage points, the fifth rate hike this year in the central bank's crusade to tame inflation. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said more increases are likely - and they will hurt, slowing growth and weakening the labor market. Unfortunately, there is no other good option.
Interest rate goes up to highest level in 14 years as Fed attempts to slow inflation
WTKR-TV (Norfolk, VA) The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that interest rates will go up .75 of a point as part of the board's effort to slow inflation. The increase marks the highest interest rates have been since 2008. The higher interest rates make borrowing for items such as homes and...
The Fed's monetary malpractice will cost you
Daily Southtown (Chicago, IL) The goal of the latest interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve ? To avoid a deep recession "by acting with resolve now," according to Chairman. Jerome Powell. . But if history is any guide, this is a case of too little, too late. A century...
How the September 2022 Fed rate increase will impact your bank account
Messenger, The (Madisonville, KY) The Federal Reserve's federal funds rate has made the news a lot this year and for a good reason. , the most increases in one calendar year since 2005. Most recently, on. Sept. 21. , the rate pushed into 3% territory. This rate seems important and...
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
Recipients of Social Security benefits will probably see another increase in 2023 based on inflation percentages
Medicare, Medicaid, and social security spending from a 2017 chart.Wikideas1, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. Inflation makes every dollar count. As you can see from the above chart, although it's from 2017, Social Security figures have continued to rise.
A Certificate of Deposit (CD) Can Be a Smart Financial Move Right Now—Here's Why
If you need to get serious about savings, this might be the right way—and time—for you to do it.
Huge Social Security COLA spike could be on the way — because of inflation
People on Social Security could see a huge spike in their checks from a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that is itself a result of inflation. In a letter sent on Tuesday, Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said recipients could see an 8.7 percent COLA spike next year. That’s a...
Interest rates are shooting up. So why is your savings account still paying 0.13%?
Interest rates are rising, with the Federal Reserve on Wednesday boosting its benchmark rate for the fifth time this year to a target of 3.25%. But Americans hoping to profit from a similar rise in their savings accounts rates have been out of luck this year. To be sure, savings...
27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...
On The Money — Bank chiefs under fire for low savings interest rates
Lawmakers want to know why interest rates on savings accounts aren’t rising as fast as the Federal Reserve’s baseline interest rate range. We’ll also look at GOP resistance to a key priority for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and up to $45 billion in pandemic relief fraud. But...
2023's Massive Social Security COLA Increase May Not Be Enough for Retirees
Social Security recipients are set to get their biggest increase in 40 years. Based on one measure of inflation, the cost-of-living adjustment could be 9%. It may not be enough to cover rising costs like housing, utilities, and gasoline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Fed rate hikes doesn’t mean you need to dump stocks
Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) Stocks have slumped 21% this year. Keep two basic factors in mind: your age and your risk tolerance. Stocks have slumped this year, with the S&P 500 dropping 21% so far amid soaring interest rates and sluggish economic growth. The market could easily fall further as the.
30-year mortgage interest rates stick for third straight day | September 22, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update
Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
Woes of possible recession persist
CHARLOTTE – — The United States likely won't see a recession this year, but continued interest hikes could send the economy into a recession in 2023, according to. , director of the North Carolina Economic Forecast. "It depends almost entirely on what the. Federal Reserve. does in the...
Volcker doctrine prevails worldwide despite recession risk
The current Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has also made it clear that this Volckerian catechism must be complied with, and has warned that he will continue to raise rates as much as necessary to put inflation back in the cage it should never have left, and to which they had partly contributed to fatten in recent years with decisions of excessive…
