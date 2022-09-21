ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Real estate sector is the most affected by the Fed in the stock market

The real estate sector is the one that has been most affected in the U.S. stock market by the 75 basis point increase in interest rates and the pessimistic guidance for the rest of the year announced on Tuesday by the Federal Reserve, due to the fact that the restrictive monetary policy discourages the demand for housing. Of the 11 sectors of the U.S. stock index, it is…
STOCKS
The Fed’s rate hikes will hurt. That’s unavoidable.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday by 0.75 percentage points, the fifth rate hike this year in the central bank's crusade to tame inflation. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said more increases are likely - and they will hurt, slowing growth and weakening the labor market. Unfortunately, there is no other good option.
BUSINESS
The Fed's monetary malpractice will cost you

Daily Southtown (Chicago, IL) The goal of the latest interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve ? To avoid a deep recession "by acting with resolve now," according to Chairman. Jerome Powell. . But if history is any guide, this is a case of too little, too late. A century...
BUSINESS
27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...
ECONOMY
2023's Massive Social Security COLA Increase May Not Be Enough for Retirees

Social Security recipients are set to get their biggest increase in 40 years. Based on one measure of inflation, the cost-of-living adjustment could be 9%. It may not be enough to cover rising costs like housing, utilities, and gasoline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
ECONOMY
Fed rate hikes doesn’t mean you need to dump stocks

Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) Stocks have slumped 21% this year. Keep two basic factors in mind: your age and your risk tolerance. Stocks have slumped this year, with the S&P 500 dropping 21% so far amid soaring interest rates and sluggish economic growth. The market could easily fall further as the.
STOCKS
Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update

Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
BUSINESS
Woes of possible recession persist

CHARLOTTE – — The United States likely won't see a recession this year, but continued interest hikes could send the economy into a recession in 2023, according to. , director of the North Carolina Economic Forecast. "It depends almost entirely on what the. Federal Reserve. does in the...
BUSINESS
Volcker doctrine prevails worldwide despite recession risk

The current Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has also made it clear that this Volckerian catechism must be complied with, and has warned that he will continue to raise rates as much as necessary to put inflation back in the cage it should never have left, and to which they had partly contributed to fatten in recent years with decisions of excessive…
BUSINESS
Patent Issued for Systems, devices, and methods for parallelized data structure processing (USPTO 11436281): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Merritt, Sears ( Groton, MA , US), filed on March 16, 2020. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In this disclosure, where a document, an act, and/or an item of knowledge is referred to and/or discussed, then such reference and/or discussion is not an admission that the document, the act, and/or the item of knowledge and/or any combination thereof was at a priority date, publicly available, known to a public, part of common general knowledge, and/or otherwise constitutes any prior art under any applicable statutory provisions; and/or is known to be relevant to any attempt to solve any problem with which this disclosure may be concerned with. Further, nothing is disclaimed.
TECHNOLOGY
