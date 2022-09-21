ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
macaronikid.com

2022 Fall Festival Guide

It's fall! The time of the year when the weather starts to turn, and you can enjoy fun fall outings with the whole family. The Lehigh Valley has so many great farms, festivals, and events. You can enjoy a different one every weekend!. Hausman's Fruit Farm Fall Farm Festival, Coopersburg.
975thefanatic.com

14 Fall Festivals & Events Happening this October

October will be here before we know it and there are already a bunch of events planned all over the Delaware Valley! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!. 14th Annual South Street Oktoberfest. 700 Block of South Street. Saturday, October 1, 2022.
phillygrub.blog

Mr. Wish to open at Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia

Fruit tea and smoothie shop Mr. Wish is coming to Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia, leasing 1,200 square feet at the 103,000-square-foot shopping center at 9910 Frankford Avenue/Route 13. Levin Management Corporation (LMC) serves as the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent; Fred Younkin, leasing representative, arranged the transaction.
Phillymag.com

Where to Find a Pelvic Floor Specialist in and Around Philadelphia

The ultimate guide to who you can turn to when you need professional care down there. “I’m New at This” is Be Well Philly’s biweekly series for new and soon-to-be parents. This educational resource covers the ins and outs of prepping for the arrival of a little one and taking care of them — and yourself — with insight and advice from local experts. Tips featured in “I’m New at This” are recommendations, and we believe in pursuing methods and approaches that work best for your unique family. Have a question you’d like to see answered? Email Be Well editor Laura Brzyski at Lbrzyski@phillymag.com.
BUCKSCO.Today

Local Food Truck Will Open Latest Location in Warminster, Offering Jamaican Cuisine, Takeout

A food truck that offers Jamaican dishes will soon bring their cuisine to Bucks County resides as they set up shop in Warminster. Menagerie Foods, originally based out of Hatboro, will be opening a new location on East County Line Road in Warminster. The Jamaican-style eatery offers classic dishes beloved by natives of the island and Americans who visit similar establishments on a regular basis.
MONTCO.Today

Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High

Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
ROYERSFORD, PA

