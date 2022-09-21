Read full article on original website
aroundambler.com
Marcus Byrd cruises to second pro victory with hot putter at APGA Tour Valley Forge in Blue Bell
APGA Tour rising star Marcus Byrd captured his second title in 15 months, winning the APGA Tour Valley Forge Championship, the second of four events in the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance(r) Fall Series, on Wednesday at Bluestone Country Club in Montgomery County, just west of Philadelphia. Byrd’s triumph, in only...
aroundambler.com
Volunteer at the Montco Beer Festival – Volunteer for two hours, enjoy the event for two hours
The Montco Beer Festival presented by GIANT and benefiting the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary is being held on Saturday, October 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The festival allows attendees to enjoy samples from dozens of breweries and other adult beverages. There is also great food, live music, and more.
One of the Top Stem Students in the Country is From This Bucks County School
Shlossbergethan was once of 30 students recognized for his talents in STEM. A Bucks County middle school student has been recognized as one of the top STEM student in the entire country. Ethan Benjamin Shlossberg, an 8th grader at Holicong Middle School in Doylestown, is one of the 30 finalists...
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Pennsylvania
Cheapism has ranked the best brunch in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Malvern’s Camilla Hall Remains a Powerhouse of Peace in the Backyard of Chester County
As fall approaches, many seasonal festivities happen in the county’s backyard, such as the Oktoberfest at Camilla Hall. Camilla Hall may be one of those places that you have passed many times and may not have even realized it. All are welcome to the grounds of Camilla Hall on...
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 1520 Pennllyn Pike | Blue Bell | Mia Palatano of the HOW Group
Mia Palatano of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 1520 Pennllyn Pike in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday September 25th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping, this 6 bedroom, 4.5...
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
macaronikid.com
2022 Fall Festival Guide
It's fall! The time of the year when the weather starts to turn, and you can enjoy fun fall outings with the whole family. The Lehigh Valley has so many great farms, festivals, and events. You can enjoy a different one every weekend!. Hausman's Fruit Farm Fall Farm Festival, Coopersburg.
975thefanatic.com
14 Fall Festivals & Events Happening this October
October will be here before we know it and there are already a bunch of events planned all over the Delaware Valley! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!. 14th Annual South Street Oktoberfest. 700 Block of South Street. Saturday, October 1, 2022.
phillygrub.blog
Mr. Wish to open at Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia
Fruit tea and smoothie shop Mr. Wish is coming to Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia, leasing 1,200 square feet at the 103,000-square-foot shopping center at 9910 Frankford Avenue/Route 13. Levin Management Corporation (LMC) serves as the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent; Fred Younkin, leasing representative, arranged the transaction.
Kick Off The Fall Season At The Philadelphia Premium Outlets This October
The Philadelphia Premium Outlets are ready to celebrate the fall season with you!. In mid-October, Philadelphia Premium Outlets will celebrate the first ever Fallin’ Into Fun Family Festival which will celebrate the fall season with lots of different events and activities. This event will host some of the biggest...
These Haverford High Seniors Had Dreams in 1987. How Did It Work Out?
Candice Polsky holds a Philadelphia Inquirer from 35 years ago when she was profiled as a Haverford High School graduating senior. Five high-achieving Haverford High School seniors were profiled back in 1987 by the Philadelphia Inquirer as they prepared for their freshman year of college, writes Melanie Burney for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Phillymag.com
Where to Find a Pelvic Floor Specialist in and Around Philadelphia
The ultimate guide to who you can turn to when you need professional care down there. “I’m New at This” is Be Well Philly’s biweekly series for new and soon-to-be parents. This educational resource covers the ins and outs of prepping for the arrival of a little one and taking care of them — and yourself — with insight and advice from local experts. Tips featured in “I’m New at This” are recommendations, and we believe in pursuing methods and approaches that work best for your unique family. Have a question you’d like to see answered? Email Be Well editor Laura Brzyski at Lbrzyski@phillymag.com.
New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market
The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
These PA Restaurants Were Named Among Best In America
Three restaurants in Pennsylvania were named among the best in the country in a brand-new list curated by the New York Times. The spots were mentioned on the outlet's 2022 Best Restaurants list published on Monday, Sept. 19. It highlighted “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now."
Local Food Truck Will Open Latest Location in Warminster, Offering Jamaican Cuisine, Takeout
A food truck that offers Jamaican dishes will soon bring their cuisine to Bucks County resides as they set up shop in Warminster. Menagerie Foods, originally based out of Hatboro, will be opening a new location on East County Line Road in Warminster. The Jamaican-style eatery offers classic dishes beloved by natives of the island and Americans who visit similar establishments on a regular basis.
Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High
Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
Here’s What Will Happen at Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Crozer Health’s Delaware County Memorial Hospital will become a behavioral health inpatient hospital by the spring of 2023, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. More than 100 patient beds at the 168-bed hospital will be used for behavioral health services. The facility will include a crisis care unit,...
