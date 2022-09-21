ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
NBC Sports

Here's how Lamar Jackson has fared vs. Patriots in his Ravens career

The rivalry between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens resumes in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on the opposing quarterback. Ravens star Lamar Jackson might be the most talented quarterback the Patriots defense plays during the 2022 NFL season. Sure, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
NBC Sports

NFL Week 3 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots got into the win column for the first time this season in Week 2, but a much better opponent awaits them in Sunday's home opener at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most anticipated matchups on the Week 3 NFL schedule. New England's defense has played very well in two games so far. This unit has averaged 13.5 points against, including 13 points allowed to a Miami Dolphins offense that dominated the Ravens for 42 points in a Week 2 win over Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vince Wilfork wants to meet with Patriots ahead of Ravens matchup

Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is no stranger to the rivalry between the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots played the Ravens 10 times during his 11 seasons with New England, including some heated postseason battles. The rivalry has quieted down a bit since then, as New England and Baltimore have met just three times since 2014. New England defeated Baltimore by a 23-17 margin the last time the two teams met in a torrential downpour of rainy conditions.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills

Comments / 0

Community Policy