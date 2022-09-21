Operation Round Up gives more than $50,000 to community programs
COHASSET, Minn. – Through the contributions of Lake Country Power's participating members, the Operation Round Up Electric Trust Board recently approved $50,800 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 47 grant applications and distributed funds to 44 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.9 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.
All funds generated through Operation Round Up are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The Trust Board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.
Some of the Most Recent Recipients
Zion Love Project, Grand Rapids – quilts and supplies
Common Threads/A Case for Smiles, Grand Rapids – pillowcases
Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Cook – Thanksgiving for 200+ people
Foster Love Closet, Grand Rapids – space rental, formula, diapers
Palo Volunteer Fire Department, Aurora – fire and rescue loose equipment replacement
Trinity Lutheran Quilters, Cook – quilts and supplies
Friends of Wirtanen Pioneer Farm, Makinen – Wirtanen Farm Fall Festival 2022
Itasca County Historical Society, Grand Rapids – old time memory pictures for assisted living
Itasca Community Connect (AEOA), Grand Rapids – resources and education for seniors
United Methodist Church Quilters, Grand Rapids – quilts for community connect
Tower Soudan Civic Club, Tower – Operation Santa warm gifts drive
Boy Scout Troop 41, Grand Rapids – new tents for Troop 41
Quad City Quilting Sisters, Gilbert – quilts
Friends of the Parks, Cook – Veterans Riverfront Park project
Story Portage – local authors in the Ely food shelf
Wabana Chain of Lakes Association, Grand Rapids – historical display
Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry (Camps Vermilion/Hiawatha), summer youth camperships
Central Range Pickleball Club, Hibbing – construct pickleball courts
Salvation Army, Hibbing – diapers, personal items, food shelf
Salvation Army, Virginia – general operations support serving community
Gloria Dei Women/Caring Quilters, Virginia – quilt distribution
Well Being Development/Northern Lights Clubhouse, Ely – support mental and behavioral health illness
Town of French, Side Lake – EMS Department lead monitor
Open Door Coat Rack, Grand Rapids – outfit children with winter items
Grand Rapids Players Association, Grand Rapids – hardware purchases for play production
Ely Winter Festival, Ely – snow sculpture symposium
Ely ArtWalk, Ely – 2023 Ely art walk
Historic State Theater, Ely – purchase laptop computer
Star of the North Figure Skating Club, Grand Rapids – club sponsorship
Patchwork Pals Plus, emer – quilt supplies
Operation Round Up is a charitable program unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.
---
Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, nearly 64 percent of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions. Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up program by calling the cooperative at 800-421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop.
---
Applications are available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop (My Cooperative > Community > Operation Round Up). The next application deadline is November 15.
