Operation Round Up gives more than $50,000 to community programs

COHASSET, Minn. – Through the contributions of Lake Country Power's participating members, the Operation Round Up Electric Trust Board recently approved $50,800 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.

The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 47 grant applications and distributed funds to 44 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.9 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.

All funds generated through Operation Round Up are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The Trust Board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.

Some of the Most Recent Recipients

Zion Love Project, Grand Rapids – quilts and supplies

Common Threads/A Case for Smiles, Grand Rapids – pillowcases

Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Cook – Thanksgiving for 200+ people

Foster Love Closet, Grand Rapids – space rental, formula, diapers

Palo Volunteer Fire Department, Aurora – fire and rescue loose equipment replacement

Trinity Lutheran Quilters, Cook – quilts and supplies

Friends of Wirtanen Pioneer Farm, Makinen – Wirtanen Farm Fall Festival 2022

Itasca County Historical Society, Grand Rapids – old time memory pictures for assisted living

Itasca Community Connect (AEOA), Grand Rapids – resources and education for seniors

United Methodist Church Quilters, Grand Rapids – quilts for community connect

Tower Soudan Civic Club, Tower – Operation Santa warm gifts drive

Boy Scout Troop 41, Grand Rapids – new tents for Troop 41

Quad City Quilting Sisters, Gilbert – quilts

Friends of the Parks, Cook – Veterans Riverfront Park project

Story Portage – local authors in the Ely food shelf

Wabana Chain of Lakes Association, Grand Rapids – historical display

Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry (Camps Vermilion/Hiawatha), summer youth camperships

Central Range Pickleball Club, Hibbing – construct pickleball courts

Salvation Army, Hibbing – diapers, personal items, food shelf

Salvation Army, Virginia – general operations support serving community

Gloria Dei Women/Caring Quilters, Virginia – quilt distribution

Well Being Development/Northern Lights Clubhouse, Ely – support mental and behavioral health illness

Town of French, Side Lake – EMS Department lead monitor

Open Door Coat Rack, Grand Rapids – outfit children with winter items

Grand Rapids Players Association, Grand Rapids – hardware purchases for play production

Ely Winter Festival, Ely – snow sculpture symposium

Ely ArtWalk, Ely – 2023 Ely art walk

Historic State Theater, Ely – purchase laptop computer

Star of the North Figure Skating Club, Grand Rapids – club sponsorship

Patchwork Pals Plus, emer – quilt supplies

Operation Round Up is a charitable program unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.

---

Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, nearly 64 percent of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions. Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up program by calling the cooperative at 800-421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop.

---

Applications are available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop (My Cooperative > Community > Operation Round Up). The next application deadline is November 15.