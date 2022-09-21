Read full article on original website
Wendi Lynne Pedigo
2d ago
I received the first email and my benefits summary says "eligible" and "To be issued", does that mean I'm for SURE getting a payment? Is anyone else still waiting?
Reply(6)
6
cranberry
2d ago
every disabled retired and those receiving benefits should be included we are struggling also🤔
Reply(1)
22
Quantese Amos
2d ago
well I always had my stuff with email and I still haven't gotten mines and I checked to make sure it was updated still nothing smh
Reply(15)
7
Related
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
Georgia cash assistance isn't actually cash... and it's causing headaches for some
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp promised a one-time $350 payment to vulnerable Georgians to help them offset some negative COVID-19 costs and to cope with high inflation rates. People enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF programs started receiving the money. However, some are having trouble accessing the money and/or spending it.
CBS 46
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
WMAZ
'People need this': Thousands of Georgians await one-time cash assistance payment
MACON, Ga. — More cash relief is on the way to some Georgians. In August, Governor Brian Kemp allocated more than 1 billion dollars to department of human services and those $350 cash assistance payments began going out this week. "The water bill has gone up; your lights went...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia virtual cards: GDPH working to address ongoing issues
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Human Services says the first batch of cash assistance payments have started, but some are reporting issues. Already, some users have been clogging the system attempting to make restricted purchases or services, the GDHS says. "Customers who attempt to purchase restricted items with their...
CONFIRMED: E-Stimulus Payments are Now Available -- We Show You How to Claim Your One Time Payment
The Veracity Report shows you step by step, how to claim yours if you're eligible. The Department of Human Services has officially begun sending out the one-time Cash Assistance payments Georgia Governor Brian Kemp authorized about a month ago.
sheltonherald.com
CT SNAP benefits: What is included in the Sept. 16 allotment of emergency food funds
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced last week that on Sept. 16, the over 200,00 families receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps) benefits would be getting emergency funds. The department delivered $33.9 million in emergency SNAP funds.
CBS 46
Georgia green lights two companies to grow medical cannabis
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a huge step forward for the tens of thousands of Georgians with epilepsy, cancer, chronic pain and more. “We are so excited to get to work. It’s been a long time coming,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. Trulieve and Botanical Sciences are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kemp to use $30 million in COVID relief funds to fight housing insecurity
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations. Atlanta’s BeltLine Partnership and Westside Future Fund will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Westside Future Fund...
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia's Kemp announces next round of $30.8M in federal grants for homelessness, affordable housing
(The Center Square) — Georgia is turning to federal COVID-19 relief dollars for homelessness and housing insecurity grants, the second round of such grants the state has announced in as many months. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced awards exceeding $30.8 million for eight projects fighting homelessness and housing that...
Breached voting machines in Coffee County to be replaced, GA SOS says
COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that his office will replace election equipment in Coffee County after supporters of former President Donald Trump were given unauthorized access to it in violation of the law. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gov. Brian Kemp awards additional $30 million to address housing insecurity
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations.
Documents reveal mismanagement at state agency that prepares disabled Georgians for workforce
ATLANTA — Documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News reveal the extent of the mismanagement at the state agency whose mission is to help tens of thousands of disabled Georgians prepare for the workforce. Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher says the mismanagement itself is not a surprise, but this is our first look at the specifics.
How to find sample ballots for the November 2022 election in Georgia
If you’re not sure who is on the ballot for the 2022 November election in Georgia — or if you would like to do more research into the candidates — sample ballots are now available to voters. Voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their...
CBS 46
‘Your white fragility is showing’ | Crime-themed billboards dot Atlanta ahead of midterms
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With less than two months before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms, commuters in metro Atlanta are seeing a new series of conservative-themed billboards designed to parody many progressive, left-leaning beliefs and ideologies. The billboards are financed by Citizens for Sanity, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization whose...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
Georgia Degrees Pay launches for prospective Georgia college students
ATLANTA — Finding the right college just got a little easier for Georgians. The University System of Georgia (USG) recently launched a new website called Georgia Degrees Pay which Board of Regents Chancellor Sonny Perdue said allows users to make critical decisions regarding affordability and value when it comes to higher education.
What Georgia newcomers should know to get through hurricane season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Tropical Depression Nine garnering attention, there are some long-time residents of the Peach State, newcomers and organizations are keeping an eye out. “Right now, our organization is keeping an eye on the forecast for Tropical Depression Nine” said Evan Peterson, Regional Communication Manager for the American Red Cross of Georgia. […]
wtoc.com
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 77