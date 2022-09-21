Read full article on original website
Related
‘Jeopardy!’: 1 Contestant Broke the Most Sacred Rule and Had His Prize Winnings Revoked
'Jeopardy!' contestants generally follow the show's most important rule, but 1 contestant had his prize winnings revoked after trying to get away with breaking it.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Makes Disastrous Final Wager (VIDEO)
Jeopardy! is back and already delivering buzzworthy moments, as a contestant on Tuesday’s (September 13) episode made a final wager blunder so shocking that it lost her the entire game. The show’s 39th season kicked off on Monday with now permanent co-host Ken Jennings at the helm and reigning...
‘Jeopardy’ Host Ken Jennings Accused of Misogynistic Ruling After Letting Contestant Change His Answer
No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. We’re only a few days into Ken Jennings’ first official week as one-half of Alex Trebek’s successors, and Jeopardy! fans are already fuming. During Wednesday night’s (Sept. 14) episode, viewers took to Twitter to blast Jennings for what they claimed was a misogynistic ruling made by the host.
‘Jeopardy!’: 1 Contestant Used Multiple Social Security Numbers to Cheat the Show’s Sacred Rules Before ‘Scolding’ Alex Trebek
An infamous 'Jeopardy!' contestant caused many issues on the show, including using multiple Social Security numbers and aliases to hide information.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sounds Like Wheel Of Fortune's Pat Sajak Is Getting Mentally Prepared To Leave The Show
Wheel of Fortune is still kicking, but host Pat Sajak has reflected on the impending time when that's not the case anymore.
Popculture
'Wheel of Fortune' Vanna White: Details to Know About the Legendary Letter-Turner
Wheel of Fortune letter-turner Vanna White is a legendary pop-cultural icon, who has been gracing television screens for decades, and she continues to shine every year. She even hosted the game show back in late 2019, after Pat Sajak was hospitalized for intestinal blockage. White later revealed to Vulture that she had very little time to prepare herself for hosting, however, as it all happened very fast and she was only given a 30-minute heads up.
GMA’s Michael Strahan shares major update on new work project before stunning his co-host into silence on live TV
MICHAEL Strahan has shared a major update on his new work project with fans. The Good Morning America anchor, 50, told his Twitter followers about his new skin care range at CVS. He wrote: "BIG NEWS!!!!!! Finally able to share that Michael Strahan Daily Defense is officially dropping at @cvspharmacy...
Washington Examiner
Roseanne is back: Canceled comedian gets new special on Fox Nation
Roseanne Barr is making her comeback with a one-hour comedy special on Fox Nation. “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other," Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said in the announcement. "Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans. We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the FOX Nation catalog."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Snoop Dogg Embarrassingly Miss a 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Puzzle He Should Have Known (Exclusive)
The wheel is ready. Pat and Vanna are ready. But do the celebrities know what they've signed up for? We will soon find out when season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres on Sunday, Sept. 25. The season premiere features Amanda Seales, Snoop Dogg and Mark Duplass playing for...
Comments / 0