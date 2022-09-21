ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia Football Report Card (Through 4 Games)

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are now 2-2 entering the beef of their Big 12 Conference schedule and we still really don’t know what this team is made of yet. While losses against Pitt and Kansas were disappointing, the Mountaineers showed real promise by beating Virginia Tech on the road.
2022 Was Never Meant to Be Special

(Photo via WVU Athletics) After a 2-2 start to the 2022 season, many Mountaineer fans have voiced their displeasure with Coach Neal Brown. If I’m being honest, I found myself in that boat – particularly after sitting out in the rain just to watch a loss to the Kansas Jayhawks in the home opener. While the ship seems to have been somewhat corrected, something occurred to me on Thursday night that hadn’t before. While things have been less than peachy in Morgantown, the 2022 season was never meant to be a special one.
The Dominion Post

COLUMN: Enter Sandman was the perfect exit

A Week 1 trip to the North Shore in Pittsburgh brought back one of the most intense rivalries in college football with the Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt. The in-game environment was special as two fanbases came together as a Pittsburgh sports record was broken with 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium.
OPINION: J.T. Daniels is the Best Leader WVU Has Had in Years

There are several qualities you look for when recruiting a signal-caller. Of course accuracy, precision, work ethic, and a good pocket presence are at the top of everyone’s list. Those are the obvious ones anyone with a functional brain, eyes, and football knowledge can see. However, the one, and honestly mostly important quality a good quarterback must need is leadership. If the most important player on the team isn’t someone the rest of the team can count on, then things will spiral out of control quickly.
Reasons To Be Excited But Not Too Excited After West Virginia’s Win At Virginia Tech

Morgantown, West Virginia – To be clear, the Virginia Tech Hokies are only a little bit better than Towson. Talent-wise, they weren’t on the same planet as West Virginia. Beating Virginia Tech in Blacksburg is a major victory regardless of the talent level, however, and it was clear that the Mountaineers have the roster to be a very competitive team in the Big 12 Conference.
The Return of Jalen Bridges

This could be the wildest, most intense, most dramatic game in recent history in the WVU Coliseum. Jalen Bridges, the prodigal son, the Fairmont, West Virginia native, who decided to leave the West Virginia Mountaineers and transfer to the Baylor Bears following last season, will return home to play as an opposing player for the very first time.
West Virginia Virginia Tech GAMEDAY PREDICTION

Blacksburg, Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) travel to Blacksburg, Virginia to play rival Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) in the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy tonight. The Mountaineers, who are currently a 2.5 point favorite on the road, have lost on the road against Pitt and at...
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech

West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
BLACKSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

In Wytheville, ‘base ball’ by 1865 rules

But on a sunny Sunday afternoon in September, the eyes must have been playing tricks. Who were these ballplayers dressed in mid-nineteenth century baseball uniforms?. Why were bases set up in the middle of an open field?. What was this oddly stitched beige-colored ball?. And how on earth were players...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Stratton wins angus prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Madison Stratton, of Appomattox, won three prizes at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Roll of Victory Angus Show in Lewisburg, W.Va. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
LEWISBURG, WV
wvexplorer.com

Legend of beast resurfaces near Fireco, West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In almost every respect, the coal camp at Fireco was the end of the line. Only one small coal camp, Willibet, had been opened in the coalfield beyond, but Fireco was as far up the hollow as you were likely to get in a car in the 1930s when word of a prowling monster began to make the rounds.
BECKLEY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

High Street shooting, a movie filming in Morgantown, the Pawpaw Festival is coming, and much more

High Street shooting, a movie filming in Morgantown, the Pawpaw Festival is coming, and much more. Maddie and Lauren are back for the week of September 23 to talk about everything going around WVU. This week, we had a shooting on the High Street, Maddie stumbled onto a movie filming in Morgantown, there's controversy on displaying Pride flags at schools in Monongalia County, and WVU has an evening football game after finally winning their first game. Plus, check out some fun stuff around town, including the Core Arboretum Pawpaw Festival, music concerts, Campus Read events, yoga, and much more!
MORGANTOWN, WV

