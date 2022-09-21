Read full article on original website
Popculture
Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled
An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
Cooking Chicken in NyQuil Is a 'Recipe for Danger' FDA Warns, Citing TikTok Video
The act sounds both shocking and grotesque—but it's also a dangerous misuse of medication.
FDA Issues Warning Against Cooking Chicken in NyQuil Amid TikTok Challenge
The Food and Drug Administration is warning against a recent TikTok challenge that recommended cooking chicken in a popular over-the-counter cold medicine. In a warning published last week, the FDA urged the public to avoid participating in the dangerous “NyQuil Chicken Challenge,” which has gained legs after a video went viral in which someone fried two chicken breasts in a generic version of the distinctly colored substance.
FDA Warns Against Using NyQuil As A Chicken Marinade
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The Food and Drug Administration has offered Americans some food for thought: It’s a bad idea to use NyQuil as a chicken marinade. The federal agency felt obligated to issue the warning in light of a social media challenge encouraging people to...
If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see
MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
Salmon Is Being Recalled in 10 States Due to Possible Listeria
St. James Smokehouse announced a recall of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon on Friday. All told, 93 cases of the brand's product were pulled due to possible listeria contamination. The recall specifically applies to four-ounce packages of the product sold and distributed by St. James between the months of...
Vegetable recall: 25 ready-to-eat veggies recalled over Listeria, here’s the full list
Listeria monocytogenes contamination might have impacted as many as 25 different GHGA ready-to-eat vegetable products, leading to a product recall affecting consumers in various states. Listeria is often the cause of recalls like this one. GHGA sold these products via Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. The vegetable...
Why Do Lettuce and Spinach Keep Getting Contaminated With E. Coli?
While most E. coli strains are harmless, E. coli O157:H7 can cause a severe intestinal infection in humans. E. coli outbreaks are often associated with leafy greens like lettuce and spinach, partially because of the way they’re grown in soil that’s prone to contamination. Most people in the...
Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records
An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
Consumers who frequent Kroger's produce section for ready-to-eat salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products should check their refrigerators. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, GHGA announced a recall of more than 20 ready-to-eat vegetable items after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. According to a recall notice posted...
FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
Smoked Salmon Sold In Several States Recalled Over Listeria Risk
A company is voluntarily recalling certain smoked salmon products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The affected products were sold in several states. The problem with the St. James Smokehouse-branded Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon was discovered during "routine sampling" by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, according...
Don’t cook your chicken in NyQuil, FDA says
The Food and Drug Administration is issuing the following warning in response to a recent social media trend: Don’t cook your chicken in NyQuil. “One social media trend relying on peer pressure is online video clips of people misusing nonprescription medications and encouraging viewers to do so too,” the FDA stated. “These video challenges, which often target youths, can harm people — and even cause death.”
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
A staggering number of maternal deaths in the United States were found to be preventable, according to a federal analysis of maternal death data released Monday. More than 80%, or roughly 4 in 5 maternal deaths in a two-year period, were due to preventable causes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found.
As Many Move On, Hundreds Are Still Dying From COVID-19 in the US
While COVID deaths have dropped, they are still a leading cause of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control. People are moving on with their lives, and while health officials say that's good, they also say we should be aware. We should get at least three doses of the COVID vaccine, and if really sick with COVID symptoms, get the life-saving drugs available.
Stop Cooking Chicken in Nyquil, FDA Begs in Response to Social Media Trend
It may seem like cooking up raw chicken in cough syrup is the stuff of nightmares, but videos purporting to do just that have appeared on platforms including TikTok and Instagram. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning over the misuse of medicines as inspired by social media videos.
A New Promising Alternative to Opioids for Dental Pain
A recent University of Rochester research demonstrates a possible substitute for opioids for post-dental extraction pain. Research from the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Eastman Institute for Oral Health (EIOH) offers hope for a non-opioid solution for acute dental pain as the opioid crisis continues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deadly Overdoses Linked to Synthetic Opioids Called Nitazenes
A type of synthetic opioid is increasing leading to overdose deaths, according to a new CDC report. as a potential pain reliever medication. They have never been approved for clinical use in the United States. Overdose deaths linked to a powerful group of illegal synthetic opioids increased more than four...
FDA Admits Flaws in Response to Infant Formula Shortage
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a report issued Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration acknowledged numerous shortcomings in its response to the infant formula shortage earlier this year. "For things that are critical to the public health, if you don't have some understanding of how all...
